We’ve all heard the same phrase exclaimed and repeated by Americans: We’re the greatest country in the world. It’s no secret that America’s lifeblood is our patriotic values. That’s why we sing “God Bless America” at baseball games and blow up huge, pyrotechnic displays on the Fourth of July, because we are proud to be Americans.
Since the 9/11 terrorist attack, America has surged toward more protectionist and nationalistic attitudes and hasn’t slowed down since. In 2018, President Donald Trump referred to himself as a nationalist at a rally in Texas. This past August, Trump released a campaign video titled “America First” where he claimed he would destroy radical Islamic terrorism and “bring back our borders.” We’re living in a hyper-patriotic state, and it seems as if America can do no wrong.
For the most part, patriotism is associated with positive feelings of support for one’s country and its ability to become the best it can be. Yet, for those who bring up criticisms of America and wish to break away from tradition, they are labeled “unpatriotic.”
It is most concerning to see progressive ideals portrayed as anti-American, where dissenters are silenced and shamed. The further we head down a reactionary path, the more it becomes difficult to separate patriotism from nationalism — two ideas that, on the surface, seem to be inextricably linked to each other.
Most dictionary definitions don’t make the important distinction between patriotism and nationalism; a lot of the time they look the same. It’s necessary to understand the difference to know when nationalism has reared its ugly head.
“The difference between patriotism and nationalism is that the patriot is proud of his country for what it does, and the nationalist is proud of his country no matter what it does,” American journalist Sydney J. Harriss said.
Oftentimes, nationalism hides under the disguise of patriotism. Waving the American flag and singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” seem like innocent acts, but there is a point when things go too far. Most notably, America can’t seem to come to terms with its difficult past with slavery and the present existence of systemic racism.
In September, Trump initiated an executive order to establish more patriotic education in American school systems called the “1776 Commission,” according to the official White House webpage. Trump expressed his growing concern with “left-wing indoctrination” and compared initiatives such as teaching critical race theory in schools and the New York Times’ 1619 project as anti-American propaganda.
Sometimes, living in America feels like a fever dream; it’s disturbing and unpleasant, and I’m waiting to wake up. We are denying the reality that our country was and is still founded on systems of oppression in order to preserve the image of America as the greatest nation in the world. Put simply, America is moving past patriotism and toward nationalism.
Expressing “America first” sentiments is not only disastrous to our nation’s progress but also comes at the expense of other countries and their ability to succeed. American exceptionalism — the idea that our country and its history is especially unique and superior compared to other nations — is simply a myth.
We are a nation, just like every other country, that is not immune to misdeed. Nationalistic ideologies have perpetrated our understanding of what it means to be patriotic. Unlike nationalism, being knowledgeable about America’s history, speaking out against injustice and wanting America to become the best it can be — is true patriotism, and it’s time we reclaim its meaning.