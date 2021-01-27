After COVID-19 hit and lockdown began in March 2020, life became much more uncertain. In order to combat this unpredictability, I, like many others, turned to astrology to help guide the way. I ended up downloading Co-Star, a personalized astrology app that allows users to connect and compare astrological charts with other people.
After inputting my birth date, birth time and birth place into Co-Star, I learned I was an Aquarius with a Capricorn moon and Scorpio rising. At first, this sounded like gibberish. After becoming more adept at astrological lingo, reading my horoscope was something I looked forward to.
For those who aren’t familiar, your sun sign - the main zodiac sign that corresponds with your birthday - represents your identity, the core of who you are as a person. Your moon sign is the driving force behind your feelings, emotions and inner self. Your rising sign, or ascendant, represents your social personality, the way you present yourself when you meet someone for the first time.
After diving into the astrological world, I finally began to understand why my friends told me, “that’s so Aquarius of you” and why everyone was freaking out about “Mercury being in retrograde.”
In recent years, the acceptance of “new-age beliefs” — belief in astrology, reincarnation, psychic abilities and the existence of spiritual energy in the physical world — has become more popular. According to a 2018 Pew Research Center poll, 6 in 10 American adults believe in at least one of these “new-age beliefs.”
While more people are beginning to believe in astrology, especially during times of uncertainty, it still begs the question: Is astrology real?
In 1985, American physicist Shawn Carlson wanted to find out. Carlson conducted a double-blind experiment to test if astrological natal charts could be accurately matched to test subjects based on their personality traits. Carlson’s research was published in Nature, a multidisciplinary science journal.
28 highly esteemed astrologers, vetted by the National Council for Geocosmic Research, participated in the study. According to the study, the astrologers matched over 100 natal charts to the test subjects’ personality traits, provided by the California Personality Inventory.
The results indicated that the astrologers were unable to accurately match natal charts to the psychological profiles at a level better than chance, according to the study. In other words, astrology isn’t exactly scientific. On the other hand, whether astrology is “real” or not might not really matter.
While there’s no way to scientifically prove all Aries are hotheads or all Aquarians are eccentric, astrology is real in the sense that it can provide real, often therapeutic benefits for people. Psychological astrology is an example of how astrology can be used to improve individuals’ general well-being.
Licensed psychologist Dr. Jennifer Freed uses a unique approach that pairs astrology with psychology when consulting her clients, which she has practiced for over 30 years. She has written over 10 books on personal growth and has more than 19,000 followers on Instagram.
Freed does not wish to abandon free will in her approach. Instead, she focuses on “relational astrology,” a practice that combines individuals’ “cosmic DNA and biographical influences” to help them unlock the potential of their “psyche and soul.”
In many ways, astrology can give people a sense of comfort, familiarity and optimism in their lives, but it can also take a toll on one’s mental health if relied on too heavily, especially for devout Co-Star users.
In an interview for The Astrology Podcast, Co-Star founder Banu Guler admitted that when people have trines and sextiles present in their natal chart, the app will “troll you a little bit.”
In astrology, trines and sextiles are generally positive astrological aspects and represent the presence of harmony and ease in someone’s birth chart. Instead of receiving a positive horoscope, some users were sent a push notification, intended to be satirical, that said, “Start a cult.”
One user recounted some of the negative horoscopes her and her friends received through Co-Star. Some of them included, “Being unreliable is very unfriendly,” “Not everyone is like you” and “You cannot make someone interested in you.”
At one point during the podcast, Guler said, “It’s healthy to think about the worst thing that can happen.”
Since COVID-19 started, Co-Star has made an attempt to dial back on some of their edgier notifications, according to Guler.
For people who rely heavily on horoscopes, perhaps even on a daily basis, being bombarded with negative forecasts could certainly take a toll on one’s mental health. Because of that, it’s important to not rely on horoscopes as the be-all and end-all predictor of life.
For the most part, I’m a big fan of astrology. It’s fun, has helped me become more self-aware and gives me a sense of comfort when I am feeling stressed. Even though our lives might not “literally” be written in the stars, for many people, astrology is very real in its ability to positively impact people’s lives.
