With only two weeks left of the semester, I — like many other college students — am feeling more exhausted than ever. It’s been a difficult school year; on top of being a full-time student, working a part-time job and participating in several extracurricular organizations, I’ve had to find a way to juggle all of this in the middle of a pandemic. For numerous students, this is a relatable experience.
According to the 2019 National College Health Assessment, which surveyed over 67,000 undergraduate students at 98 schools across the country, over 80% of students experienced feeling exhausted or overwhelmed at least once in the last twelve months.
College students often feel fatigued and overextended due to a plethora of reasons — having relationship issues, experiencing financial instability and grappling with identity crises — and having to manage those stressors on top of being in school frequently leads to what is known as “academic burnout.”
Burnout, according to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, is the “exhaustion of physical or emotional strength or motivation usually as a result of prolonged stress or frustration.”
Recognized by the World Health Organization as a psychological syndrome associated with “chronic workplace stress,” burnout is also rampant in academia, specifically among college students.
“I think college students experience burnout because of the overwhelming amount of work we have to do,” Jamison Brooks, junior psychology major, said. “Trying to juggle a social life, job and school is stressful. Sometimes, I feel like I have no time to just relax and recharge.”
Being at MSU for almost three years now, I am all too familiar with the unpleasant effects of academic burnout. Yet, no one seems super concerned that college students are feeling this way. Feeling stressed, overworked and exhausted are viewed as common and even staple parts of the college student experience.
It’s not often people see the behind-the-scenes of what college students do just to achieve the grades and honors they want, such as losing sleep, missing meals or even taking drugs. As long as students produce successful results — high grades and scholastic achievements — no one really questions how they did it or the effects that come from it.
As a concept, burnout has become so well known that internet users have coined the term “gifted kid burnout” to describe some of the harmful consequences that come later in life after growing up as a “gifted student.” There’s even a “gifted kid burnout” hashtag on TikTok, which has over 57 million views on the app.
For many students put into gifted programs at a young age, getting frequently pulled out of class, praised for being “smarter” or “more talented” than other students and awarded for receiving high standardized test scores, was the norm — all of which has caused former gifted students to experience problems with perfectionism, low-self esteem and overcoming academic challenges.
While burnout may hit the hardest for former gifted students, most college students can relate to feelings of academic burnout when they don’t live up to their own unrealistic expectations. Students are often taught to associate their self-worth to their academic accomplishments; it’s why I dread getting any grade lower than an A and have recurring anxiety that I am not involved enough in extracurriculars on campus.
Kennie Knauth, senior professional writing major, said she puts pressure on herself to succeed in school, which can be incredibly exhausting, especially in the middle of a pandemic. On top of being a full-time student, Knauth is a part of the honors college, holds leadership positions in two campus organizations and works a part-time job.
“My academic burnout stems from how I’ve attached a lot of my self-worth to how I do academically,” said Knauth. “After 18 years of doing this, it gets tiring. I felt this burnout particularly during the first two school semesters of the pandemic. I still expected so much out of myself academically, even while the world was in complete chaos.”
As college students, we all expect so much out of ourselves, even while living in pandemonium.
For Psychology Today, Dr. Suzanne Degges-White, chair of the Department of Counseling and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University, suggested practicing deep breathing, exercising regularly and keeping a stress chart or personal journal to reduce fatigue and burnout. While well-meaning and helpful, these tips don’t exactly address the root of the issue. Why exactly are students feeling burnout, and what are universities doing about?
Author and assistant professor of history at Amherst College, Ellen Boucher, argued that strict late work policies and deadlines are the cause of many students’ stress and anxiety, according to her 2016 article published by The Chronicle of Higher Education. After ditching the late-work policy she had in her own classroom, Boucher reported seeing “high-quality work, less anxiety and fewer cases of burnout” from her students.
In addition to stringent and stress-inducing late-work policies, students also have difficulty accessing mental health treatment to address issues such as burnout and exhaustion. According to data reviewed by the Associated Press in 2019, many colleges across the country reported that it can take weeks for students to get an initial appointment for mental health treatment at their school, based on data provided by 39 colleges across the country.
After seeking counseling services for myself last semester at Missouri State’s counseling center, I was told it would be close to three weeks before I could get an appointment. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear if many other students have had to deal with similar obstacles.
On the bright side, roughly seven out of 10 university presidents indicated they had reallocated or identified funding to address student mental health on their campuses, according to a 2019 American Council on Education survey that gathered responses from over 400 college presidents across the nation.
In order to manage academic burnout at colleges, professors should rethink their late-work policies and universities should put mental health at the top of their priority list. Although there are a myriad of issues associated with academic burnout that can and should be addressed, starting with these would certainly help.
At times, experiencing burnout feels unavoidable, and while attending school during a pandemic, maybe it is. For that reason, don’t be so hard on yourself. With only a few weeks left in the semester, remember to slow down, take a day or two off from school and most importantly, give yourself a break.
Follow Paige Nicewaner on Twitter, @indienerdtrash
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.