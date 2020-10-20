Having lived in Missouri for 20 years, I have come across a multitude of slang words that are specific to the Midwest and only understood by those who live here. One of my personal favorites is “ope.” It falls between some combination of “oh!” and “oops” and is typically said to convey surprise or an apology. For example, if you accidentally bump into someone in a grocery aisle, you might say “ope” after doing so.
My roommate is bilingual and often uses Guatemalan slang words when she speaks Spanish. For example, in Guatemalan culture, the word “muchá” is a slang term that can be translated to “all of y’all.” Not everyone that speaks Spanish necessarily uses this word because slang words are largely dependent on the culture someone is a part of, not just the language itself.
One of the more interesting uses of slang I’ve heard since living in Springfield is the word “boogan.” If you look the word up on the internet, the top Urban Dictionary definitions will tell you that “boogans” are people who are homeless, typically those who have some type of drug or alcohol dependency and reside in the Midwest. One definition described “boogans” as “a bad or terrible thing. Definitely NOT cool.”
After digging a little deeper on the internet, I found the word “boogan” is derived from the Australian slang word “bogan,” which is “an uncouth or unsophisticated person regarded as being of low social status,” according to the Oxford Dictionary definition.
I’ve lived in Springfield for almost three years now, and I’ve never actually heard this word used outside of the Springfield area. I am originally from Kansas City, where there are many people experiencing homelessness, and yet nobody refers to them as “boogans.” For those who have lived in Springfield for some time, you have probably heard this word. You might have even used the word before; I know I have.
For a long time, it seemed like just a funny and harmless way to describe people who are experiencing homelessness in Springfield. More recently, I’ve begun to understand the harmful implications of using this word.
“Boogan” has a clear negative connotation and is unmistakably derogatory. Using the term only fuels stigma that already exists toward individuals experiencing homelessness and those dealing with drug addictions. People who are currently homeless, in much of America and around the world, are viewed as second class citizens, barred from participating in mainstream society and often take the brunt of the blame for their situation.
It can be easy to reduce the complex causes of homelessness down to someone’s character. If they had made better financial situations, maybe they wouldn’t be homeless. If they just got a job, then they wouldn't be homeless. If they stopped spending their money on alcohol and drugs, maybe they could afford to get a home.
But, these stereotypes do not describe every person’s situation who is experiencing homelessness. In fact, according to San Francisco’s 2017 Homeless Count and Survey comprehensive report, 13% of the 7,499 people experiencing homlessness in San Francisco, California were working temporary, part-time and even full-time jobs, contrary to the belief that every person who is homeless is lazy and doesn’t work.
Most people’s understanding of homelessness is limited and oversimplified. Many of us haven’t experienced homelessness or know what it’s like, myself included. To put things in perspective, homelessness is not a character trait or a permanent state of being; it is something that an individual experiences during a period of time.
Homelessness does not define a person, just like someone who uses a wheelchair is not defined by their disability. We should treat people experiencing homelessness as individuals who — like the rest of us — do not want to be dictated by a singular aspect of their life.
Slang words provide a mutual understanding between members of a particular culture and can be a fun way to share a communal bond, but what does it say about Springfield culture if we refer to members of our community in a derogatory way?
“Boogan” is an offensive and dehumanizing word, and it’s time we stop saying it. Most of us have used the term under the impression that it is just a funny slang word, but as college-educated adults, it is important for us to recognize that our words do have meaning, and they can elicit harm. If we ever want to implement meaningful change toward the issue of homelessness, then we have to learn to reject the stigma associated with it, which means rejecting the word “boogan” and every word like it.