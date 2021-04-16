Unlike other countries, the United States has had an especially strenuous time getting Americans to comply with masking requirements and social distancing recommendations, advised by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local governments. For a long time, and even now, convincing Americans to mask up felt like pulling painfully stubborn teeth.
When states across the country began introducing lockdowns and masking requirements in response to the pandemic, local governments faced backlash from those who believed COVID-19 regulations were unreasonable, unconstitutional and even tyrannical. During summer 2020, Springfield residents even led an anti-masking protest after the city-wide masking requirement was initiated.
Yet, most people have moved past any aversion they may have had toward masking regulations. According to a Pew Research Center poll from August 2020, 85% of U.S adults said they wore a mask all or most of the time when in stores or other businesses. Maybe wearing a piece of cloth isn’t too much to ask of people after all.
Despite most Americans complying with restrictions implemented due to the pandemic, there is still an unwavering, impenetrable stigma geared toward men that mask wearing is inherently a weak and emasculating practice. The U.S. preaches physical toughness and individualism as essential American values and in doing so, has created a dangerous and toxic perception about what it means to be a man — one that has seeped its way into how our country has chosen to respond to the pandemic.
According to a 2016 meta-analysis published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, women are 50% more likely than men to adopt and practice non-pharmaceutical behaviors — any action is taken to help slow the spread of illness and disease, apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine — in response to epidemics and pandemics. Washing hands, wearing a mask and practicing social distancing are all non-pharmaceutical behaviors individuals can practice to assist in improving public health.
Although adopting these behaviors is something any person can and ought to do, taking measures to protect yourself and others from illness is too often labeled as exclusively feminine practices that men should have nothing to do with. Destructive gender expectations have invaded the U.S.’s perception of masculinity and manliness — so much so that any man who attempts to seek help or protect their health in the midst of the pandemic is met with shame and judgment.
Politicians and media pundits haven’t helped resolve the issue either. In October 2020, then presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted a video with the caption “Wear a mask.” In response to the tweet, conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren told Biden, “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.”
Former president Donald Trump also made numerous harmful statements regarding the pandemic, including making fun of Biden for how often he wears masks.
“Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?” Trump asked while in Latrobe, Pennsylvania during a rally in September 2020.
It is politicians, presidents and political commentators the public look up to when crises arise. It is these leaders who are responsible for setting the tone of how individuals should respond to the pandemic. When powerful figures tease and ridicule mask-wearing, it insinuates that people, men in particular, are weak, “girly” and meek for protecting themselves and others against COVID-19.
“It sends the message that it’s okay to not wear a mask and take these precautions,” Sinjin Delmore, junior photography major at Missouri State University, said. “It reinforces the same toxic masculinity and hyper-masculine attitudes in our society.”
Not only is anti-masking rhetoric rooted in toxic masculinity, but it is also rooted in the assumption that femininity is bad and women are inherently weak and docile. Dangerous attitudes about manliness have seeped its way into countless facets of mens’ lives, including that it is taboo for men and inherently feminine to practice basic hygiene. We cannot continue to reinforce gender expectations that convince men to put their lives and the lives of others at risk just to preserve the reactionary, dogmatic perception our country has about strength and manhood.
Missouri State alumnus Nick Leyva said that it's imperative — as we continue to hear people, mock men, for wearing masks — to reject the notion that it is weak for men to do so.
“Ask yourself: Is my identity, my masculinity and my manliness truly so defined by a face mask?” Leyva said. “A man’s strength isn’t in their ability to feel superior to others while disrespecting them. A man’s strength is in their ability to be a good person and to genuinely care about strangers simply because they are people.”
As we continue to navigate life in the midst of a pandemic, it will become even more important to dismiss the idea that non-pharmaceutical behaviors are the only practices women should adopt to prevent illness. Women cannot continue to disproportionately carry the responsibility of protecting the public’s health on their backs; men need to do their part too.
When rejecting hyper-masculine attitudes, it’s vital to understand these gender expectations didn’t appear out of nowhere; years of conditioning have brought us to this boiling point. Encourage the men in your life to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus, and hold them accountable when they aren’t doing enough.
Think about the language you use when talking about men; are you unknowingly reinforcing gender stereotypes? Do you make fun of men for asking for help or taking measures to protect themselves? For men who refuse to wear masks because it is too feminine or weak to do so, is what you’re trying to prove worth getting yourself and others sick?
After over a year of enduring this pandemic, I am exhausted and dejected. I am fed up with the egregious displays of hyper-masculine and hyper-patriotic rhetoric perpetuated by senators, governors and other political figures — the supposed leaders of our country. The pandemic is still happening and some people still believe men should brave the virus on their own with no outside help or protection; it’s time we realize this and do something about it.
