For a long time, living in a pandemic was just a dystopian nightmare we read about in young adult novels. Since it’s become a reality, I’ve felt an overwhelming urge to be transported to the past. We’ve all to some degree wished we could go back to the “before COVID-19 times.” I miss concerts, parties, going to the movies and, in general, the comfort of being around other human beings. Not only that, I’ve felt myself missing aspects of my childhood.
The other day, I watched High School Musical, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3 all in one sitting. I listened to Paramore’s entire discography recently, along with every other band that reminded me of my teenage angst years. Yesterday, I bought three stuffed animals from Five Below.
Needless to say, I’ve become a nostalgic fiend since this crisis began. Sitting in my room, you will find many things from my childhood: A Hot Wheels Super Mario Yoshi toy car, my very nerdy pressed penny collection, a worn down copy of Peter Pan and a picture of eight-year old me at Disney World wearing a tie-dye shirt, flared jeans and bright green crocs. Now more than ever, I cling to these objects that represent a much simpler time in my life.
Erin Roberts, junior public relations major, reminisces on some of her own childhood favorites she’s enjoyed since the pandemic started.
“I am a huge Disney and Pixar fan,” Roberts said. “Some of my favorites I've watched most recently are all the Toy Story movies, Monsters Inc. and Shrek. When I watch them, I remember how I felt watching them as a child, and it brings back the comfort of not having a care in the world. Especially now, we've had to deal with something that we've never seen before, and sometimes feeling like a kid again helps you to forget.”
While we attempt to navigate our lives during this pandemic, it’s not that random some of us feel especially nostalgic for our youth.
Psychological research suggests that experiencing times of crisis can trigger feelings of nostalgia. According to a 2020 study, which tracked the effects COVID-19 has had on individual’s entertainment choices, over 50% of 945 participants said they found comfort in consuming television shows and music from their childhood.
Nostalgia is often used as a coping mechanism to combat loneliness, a familiar feeling to many of us during a time when social interaction is discouraged. Not only that, nostalgia can be beneficial to our mental health, giving us a greater sense of self and continuity, according to Dr. Matt Johnson, an expert in cognitive psychology.
Eric Johnson, senior exercise and movement science major, describes some of the ways nostalgia has benefited him.
“People tend to retreat into nostalgia, myself included, as a form of self-care,” Johnson said. “I’ve been feeling nostalgic notably for the ridiculous, almost carefree culture of the ‘90s. Why wouldn't we want to return to a time where all we cared about was how big the wheels on our bicycles were, or how amazing moon shoes were?”
Living in a time when there are so many uncertainties, slipping back to the past can give us the relief and comfort we all deserve. It can even provide feelings of hope for the future.
Clayton Breshears, junior political science major, explains how nostalgia has given him some much needed feelings of optimism.
“I reach for nostalgia with video games or playing cards with my friends because not only is it comforting, obviously, but it also gives me a sense of normalcy,” Breshears said. “It gives me a sense of even though this is a crazy time, we are able to connect with the past, connect with our old memories and we’re able to move forward. Sometimes, just remembering those good ole’ times can help you get through the future.”
We’re experiencing a collective trauma, living in a period of limbo where nostalgia is one of the only things we can grasp for feelings of hope. Personally, COVID-19 has made me cling tighter to the emotional security blanket of my youth, which has given me the opportunity to cope with feelings of melancholy. In this time of crisis, when feelings of uncertainty are amplified, dusting off that old teddy bear in the back of your closet might be just what you need.