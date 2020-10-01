During a period of extreme boredom back in March, I decided to make the hasty decision to join TikTok. After months of avoiding what seemed like to me a downgraded version of Vine, I quickly started to see the addictive appeal and became hooked myself.
For those who don’t know, TikTok, previously known as Musical.ly, is a social networking platform that allows users to watch and create short music videos. It’s recently become very popular, especially among younger generations, and it’s also extremely addicting. It’s easy to get trapped into a cycle of watching videos on an infinite scroll and creating content to gain as many likes and views as you can.
After spending an absurd amount of time on TikTok, I checked my screen time and discovered I had spent approximately two hours on the app yesterday. In total, I had spent five hours on my phone, most of which was exhausted on different social media apps. Despite many efforts to stay away from social media, I often find myself unconsciously reaching for my phone.
My mental health tends to dwindle the more I scroll through social media. Social networking sites are designed to be performative platforms; we all want to show off our best selves to other people on the internet. It can be exhausting to constantly compare yourself to others, and social media makes it easy to fall into pits of low self esteem, anxiety and depression.
Maddie Labensky, Missouri State alumnus, said she has experienced the difficulty of staying off social media.
“TikTok is probably the most addicting (social media platform),” Labensky said. “The algorithm makes it so you’re usually watching something you personally resonate with or that interests you.
Social media is usually a person’s highlight reel, and we tend to compare our highlights to others. I’ll be the first person to admit that likes don’t matter, but if I post a picture of myself and it gets zero likes, I’ll probably assume I’m ugly.”
According to a Pew Research Center poll, 5% of American adults used at least one social media platform in 2005. In 2019, the statistic grew to 72%. Social media has certainly become a popular way for people to spend their time on the internet, and even more, a way for companies to increase their profit.
It’s not a coincidence to see ads for toasters pop up after searching “cheap toasters” on Google — that’s tech companies at work, using your data to their advantage.
Social media corporations specifically tailor their apps to create unique experiences for you; it’s the reason why the videos you see on TikTok might be wildly different from the ones your friend sees. The longer you spend on social media, the more information companies can gather about you, and the more money they make.
TikTok is a Chinese-owned company and has recently been criticized for its data collection.
On Aug. 6, President Donald Trump initiated an executive order in an attempt to ban the app to prevent people’s information from getting into the hands of the Chinese government, according to a post made on the White House’s official webpage. Trump referred to this situation as a national emergency — one that threatens the democratic principles of our country.
Sarah Jellinek, junior dietetics major, said she worries about companies having access to her private information.
“I do have concerns about my data being sold,” Jellinek said. “It kind of gives me an icky feeling to think about, but it’s just so easy to get pulled in. I will spend hours scrolling on social media, and it’s hard to stay away sometimes.”
Ever since the Facebook data privacy scandal in 2018, when Mark Zuckerberg faced a hearing by members of Congress, I have felt uneasy about who has access to my private information. Cambridge Analytica, a political data firm, had improperly harvested users’ data and gained access to private information of 87 million people on Facebook, according to the official transcript of the congressional hearing. It’s no surprise people are concerned about how their data is being used online.
Recently, I came across the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, which looks into the invasive practices tech companies use to profit off of their users. The documentary features experts in the field as well as former employees of major tech companies such as Google, Twitter and Facebook. The film conveys a dystopian outlook toward social media and warns viewers of the manipulative tactics used by companies to purposely get users addicted to their apps.
Edward Tufte, statistician and Yale University professor, was featured in the documentary, and he sums up the dilemma the best: “There are only two industries that call their customers ‘users’: illegal drugs and software.”
The amount of time and effort we put into social media can be concerning. According to psychologist Goali Saedi Bocci, every once and a while, it’s important to take a digital detox. It can be beneficial to break the habit of routinely checking social media and ultimately improve your mental well-being. Going for walks, spending time in nature and crafting are all simple ways to decompress away from technology. If you are feeling drained and mentally exhausted, consider taking time away from your phone; it might be just what you need.