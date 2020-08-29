After the first week of classes began at Missouri State, a total of 141 positive COVID-19 cases had been reported, according to MSU’s COVID-19 response web page. Since then, the number has risen to over 300 cases. As cases continue to spike, many members of the MSU community have wondered how the university will respond.
Multiple colleges across the country have seen an upsurge in COVID-19 positive cases since classes have started, some of which have already transitioned to remote learning. The University of Notre Dame announced on Aug. 18 that they would be moving to online instruction for two weeks after over 140 people tested positive for COVID-19 during their first week of classes, according to Notre Dame’s website.
It feels like every day we are hearing of a different university that has moved classes completely online because they have not been able to contain the spread of the virus on their campus. Despite many universities choosing to begin the school year in person, students are the ones facing blame.
In an email sent out to students last Friday, MSU President Clif Smart expressed the need for students to refrain from partying in large groups off campus because it puts the community at risk. He’s right. Large gatherings have certainly occurred off campus amongst students and have contributed to the rise in positive cases we’ve seen at this university, risking the safety of many people. But, large gatherings have also occurred on campus.
Last Friday, a video surfaced on Twitter of a large gathering of people at a concert that took place on the North Mall. In the video, it appeared that people were crowded together, some not wearing masks. The concert was organized by The Vine, a Christian ministry on campus. It was confirmed that members in attendance were practicing social distancing and mask wearing was encouraged. MSU responded to the tweet, explaining that the university’s policy did not require people to wear masks outdoors.
There seems to be a lack of consistency in how the university treats large group activities that occur on campus and how it treats the ones that occur off campus.
An email sent out by MSU’s student body president recently stated, “The university has done all it can on campus, and it is our job to try and be safe off campus.” I can’t help but wonder if MSU has done all it can for us to be safe on campus.
On Aug. 14, The Missouri State School of Nursing posted a picture to Twitter of students in a classroom where almost every seat was filled, according to the photo. Many responded to the Tweet, commenting that it did not appear the students were sitting six feet apart from each other.
I feel as if I’m living in two realities. In one version, students are encouraged to shove themselves into classrooms that do not allow enough room for social distancing and where they can gather outside without masks. In the other, students are held solely responsible for not taking precautions once they step off campus, even though those same precautions aren’t being enforced to the fullest degree on campus.
Colleges, including MSU, are now attempting to shift the blame onto students as COVID-19 cases climb. Colleges across the nation are gaslighting their students to believe they are the only ones responsible for rising cases and why they are the reason their university may have to cease in-person instruction. In doing this, colleges can escape accountability and do not have to admit how they have also contributed to the problem.
Telling students to simply “not party” is not only a lackluster effort to slow the spread of the virus but also potentially harmful to our community. Stigmatizing those who go to bars, clubs and parties only makes it more likely that they will not notify contact tracers, for fear that they will be shamed by their peers.
I’ve already heard of students who have tested positive for COVID-19 not telling those they were in contact with because they were afraid of the potential social ostracization that would occur if they did so. Young people are incredibly vulnerable, and a lot of their decision-making process is formed through pressure they feel from their peers and authority figures.
That’s not to say we can’t hold young people accountable for their actions during this time, but it can send a harmful message to our community that the reason we can’t go back to how things used to be is because of students’ choice to be reckless. It’s much more complex than that.
Access to personal protective equipment, widely available testing and effective contract tracing measures are also important factors that must be considered by universities in order to have a stable public health infrastructure for its students, faculty and staff.
Young people are most notably a group that tend to participate in risk-taking behavior. Students are being told it is okay to come back to campus. They are being told bars and clubs are open. We are telling a group of incredibly impulsive and sociable people that they can go back to normal. It’s no wonder universities are seeing positive cases increase.
We cannot continue assigning culpability onto one another. Universities must understand that shifting the blame onto students’ individual actions is not an effective public health strategy, nor is it a very empathetic one. As a community, we must support each other. If we don’t, we may not go back to how things used to be pre-COVID as soon as we think.