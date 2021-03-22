Gaining popularity in the last decade, womxn — an alternative spelling for woman/women — has recently sparked controversy online, with many opting to use the term in celebration of Women’s History Month. Originally embraced by intersectional feminists, “womxn” has been used with the intent of dismantling linguistic sexism and promoting inclusiveness.
According to Dictionary.com, the term womxn has been adopted “to avoid the suggestion of sexism perceived in the sequences m-a-n and m-e-n, and to be inclusive of trans and nonbinary women.”
While the word has been used favorably by some, others are not so fond of it.
On March 1, the popular streaming service Twitch posted a Tweet asking users to join them in their celebration of Women’s History Month, opting to use the term womxn rather than women in the tweet. After facing massive backlash, Twitch promptly deleted the post and made another tweet reversing their original statement, making it clear they would not use “womxn” in the future.
While we originally wanted to use a word that acknowledges the shortcoming of gender-binary language, after hearing directly from you, including members of the LGBTQIA+ community on Twitch, we will be using the spelling “women” moving forward.— Twitch (@Twitch) March 2, 2021
Despite the complicated discourse about the word, many people still use it for Women’s History Month, including some organizations at Missouri State University.
Recently, MSU’s Multicultural Resource Center released a list of events for what they referred to as “Womxn’s Herstory Month.” Centered on discussions about gender and women’s issues, the events — such as “Gender in the Anthropocene” and “Womxn’s Herstory Month Panel” — will take place during the following weeks of March.
I had the opportunity of attending the event “Men as Allies,” presented by Travis Schilla, coordinator for leadership development programs at MSU. During the discussion, Schilla made a point to describe the meaning of “womxn” and explain how sometimes spelling can be used to draw attention to current and historical inequities.
The American Association of University Women, an organization at MSU committed to working with and advancing the interests of women in the Springfield area, also uses the term on their Campus Link and in previous social media posts.
Cassidy Farrar, junior intercultural communication major and vice president of AAUW, said AAUW used womxn in posts and club meetings to be inclusive of others but acknowledges that the term’s usage is controversial.
“We adapted our language in that way to promote inclusiveness the best we knew how, although there is discourse from trans folks and scholars that the language can also be very othering.
“I am a cis woman, and we are a cis-led chapter of this organization, so really it is our job to listen and learn from our peers to make sure we are using verbiage that makes members feel safe and comfortable,” Farrar said. “If using ‘womxn’ is not the right way to go about it, we are going to be fluid and use whatever terminology is best for others.”
Many individuals in progressive spaces use the term in a benevolent manner, not intending to make members of the LBGTQ+ community feel out of place, yet the term still has damaging effects.
Jasmine Wood, junior psychology major, said the term, while well-intended, differentiates trans women from other women and does not foster inclusivity.
“Due to it being unique and seeming like some cool, inclusive term, it gets used with good intentions more than it should,” Wood said. “Woman suffices, in my opinion. There's no need to fix what is already inclusive, as anyone who identifies with ‘woman’ already is one.”
This is similar to the term Latinx, a gender-neutral alternative to Latino/Latina, which is used by only 3% of Hispanic people, according to the Pew Research Center.
The term “womxn” oftentimes has been used without the consideration of the very people the word is used to describe.
The term is frequently used by white, cis-gendered people who unknowingly impose the term on trans women and women of color under the guise of inclusiveness. The alternative spelling insinuates that some women — rather than being referred to as just women, an already all-encompassing word — instead fit into a separate, exclusive category: womxn.
It may seem necessary to ensure your wokeness card is not revoked and individuals do not shame you for being anti-progressive, but it’s best to ignore anyone who attempts to call you out. Being a truly progressive, inclusive person means doing the research on the terms you use that reference minority groups. Ask yourself, do trans women want to be called womxn, or are you imposing a term on them without considering the harms of doing so?
Coming from a social justice advocate who has unintentionally adopted dogmatic beliefs prior to doing research about them, it’s okay to make mistakes in your progressiveness. That being said, it’s important to learn from these mistakes and think twice before adopting a term or opinion without considering the implications of doing so.
Speaking from personal experience, it is easy to fall into the uber-woke bubble of wanting to be the most inclusive person in the room, but sometimes popping the bubble is actually a better way of becoming the “woke” person you desire to be.
Using the term “womxn” may feel inherently progressive and inclusive, but true progressiveness means educating yourself about the issues you advocate for, learning from your errors and most importantly, listening and collaborating with others.
For those interested in incorporating more inclusive terminology in your speech and writing, check out the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies’ guide to using inclusive language.
Follow Paige Nicewaner on Twitter, @indienerdtrash
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.