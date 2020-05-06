Apr. 4 - Greek Jam
Apr. 11 - Wedding in STL
Apr. 18 - Best friends visit!
Apr. 18 - AXO Hall of Commitment
Apr. 24 - Spring Formal
Apr. 25 - 22nd Birthday!
May 3 - AXO Senior Send-Off
May 4 - SENIOR WEEK!
May 15 - GRADUATION!
This is what my planner looked like going into spring break. A few days later, everything had a big X through it.
I never got to perform the dance my team and I worked so hard on for months, wear the dress I bought for my last Spring Formal or laugh until I cried telling stories with my Fall 16s.
And I never got to walk across the stage, tassel swinging, diploma in hand.
Oh, and I can’t forget about the countless Missouri State baseball games I crossed off my to-do list. I covered my last MSU sporting event in St. Louis at Arch Madness, and I didn’t even know it. I hung up my media pass, not knowing I would never put it on again.
My calendar was full and there was so much to look forward to when I returned to campus after spring break.
I made plans, COVID-19 laughed.
“Lasts” are always hard, but they hit you even harder when you don’t know it’s going to be your last.
I won’t feel closure. I won’t feel a sense of pride as I walk out of my last final. I won’t feel a sense of gratitude as I leave campus for the last time. I won’t feel the adrenaline as I compete for the Greek Jam championship. Instead, I feel lost.
I made plans, COVID-19 laughed.
Everyone asked me what I was going to do after graduation. I was applying for jobs left and right. Now, I get emails notifying me the companies have terminated the position due to the circumstances or are freezing hiring until further notice.
I planned on finding a job I loved, using all the skills I learned over the last four years. I planned on working in sports, maybe reporting or writing, or maybe PR and marketing. I planned on traveling after graduation, seeing new things.
I made plans, COVID-19 laughed.
They say the five stages of grief are denial, anger, depression, bargaining and acceptance. Honestly, I think I’m still in denial. I haven’t been able to let myself think of how the pandemic has completely changed the course of my future, cutting my senior year short.
This is the last thing I will ever write for The Standard. This is the last you’ll see “Claire Niebrugge, senior sports reporter,” in the byline of a copy of the student paper.
But I hope it won’t be the last time you hear from me.
Someday, you’ll see me on TV, sideline reporting, or read one of my articles online. And that will be thanks to you guys, the ones who have followed me blindly for the past two years.
I wouldn’t be the writer or person I am today without all of you, so thank you. Thank you for the feedback. Thank you for the criticism. Thank you for pushing me. I couldn’t do half of what I do without you.
I hope I’ve been able to spread even a little bit of joy into your lives, whether it was through an uplifting story of how a young kid is fighting an illness or a fun story of how the men’s basketball coaching staff is the best-dressed in the Valley.
I hope you continue to follow my journey because I don’t think I’m ready to be done quite yet.
Stay tuned for Claire Niebrugge, Sports Reporter P.C. (Post Coronavirus).