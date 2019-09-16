We have all become familiar with the deaths and severe illness that are being linked to vaping. Every article on the topic has stated two things in common: We have no idea what is causing the illness, and everyone needs to stop inhaling anything that is vaporized, immediately.
According to Reuters Health News, almost one in 20 Americans currently use e-cigarettes, equating to roughly 10.8 million people. Over half of them are under the age of 35. That’s a large number of people who want concrete answers, not an article telling them that vaping is simply dangerous.
The Food and Drug Administration is working tirelessly with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get to the root of the problem. Right now, they cannot link the new illness to vaping, but it is the one constant in every case.
Many adults have started using e-cigarettes to quit smoking real cigarettes. Should they go back to regular cigarettes? Probably not, considering smoking is known to cause lung cancer and heart disease. The issue with vaping is that no one really knows the long term effects of these products. All we know is that 450 people have become ill with a sickness that is not a virus or bacteria, and is hard to treat because it is foreign to doctors.
Every person that has become ill has reported using some type of vaporizing products. Many of them have reported using vaporizers to consume THC, the psychoactive constituent in cannabis. This is the real kicker. If you go to a vape shop and pick out a flavor of juice to put into your vaping device, you can read the ingredients on the bottle, as well as determine the amount of nicotine in the product.
In places where marijuana is recreationally illegal — Missouri being one of them — people buy marijuana vaporizing products off the streets, often from people they don’t know. Not only do they not know the products THC concentration, they also have no idea what it is made with.
If you Google “how to tell if my dab cartridge is real,” the number of misleading and contradicting articles is mind-boggling. There is no real way to tell what you are inhaling in products bought off the black market. But some of the people who fell ill reported only using THC vaporizers they bought legally from dispensaries.
So what we do know is that inhaling nicotine and THC has unknown side-effects. If you are one of the 10.8 million people who use e-cigarettes, you should consider quitting. Not only will it benefit your health, it’s easier on your wallet.
We also know that marijuana sold on the black market is a dangerous mystery. The person selling these products probably doesn’t even know what is in them. So how would you?
My apologies, this is just another article telling you that no one can define the exact cause, and that you should stop vaping. Six people have died. Many others are in the hospital as you read this article, wishing their lungs weren’t equivalent to an 80-year-old. If this lung disease is attributed to vaping, the numbers are only going to get worse. There will only be more articles, more anti-vaping campaigns and more regulations.
Your lungs were made for clean air, and clean air only.