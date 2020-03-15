By now, I believe everyone has either heard of or prepared for the COVID-19 outbreak. As we watch the numbers grow in our country, we must also be aware of how this virus has affected other countries. For those of you who don’t know, Italy’s number of confirmed cases has drastically increased within the last two weeks. The country is on lockdown — only supermarkets and pharmacies are open — and Spain and France plan to follow Italy’s footsteps.
You may be thinking something along the lines of: “It’s not as bad in the US, I’m young and healthy, I’ll be fine.” Here’s why everyone, no matter how healthy you are, should care about this pandemic.
According to the CDC, 30.3 million adults in America have been diagnosed with heart disease. People with heart disease “seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.” COVID-19 can also bring complications for people with lung disease, diabetes or any other pre-existing health conditions. The virus also has a higher fatality rate for people over the age of 60.
Think of your own family. Do you have a parent that struggles with any of these conditions? A grandparent? I know I do, which is why my family and so many others have decided to stay at home as much as possible.
If you’re a college student in good health, you may be continuing to live your life as normal. But let's say you go to lunch with a few friends and are carrying COVID-19 (symptoms can take 2-14 days to occur). You use the bathroom, touching the doorknob. The doorknob doesn’t get cleaned, and that night for dinner, your grandparent’s caregiver uses the same bathroom. Neither you nor the caregiver shows any symptoms, but continue to carry and spread the virus.
Hopefully, that made-up narrative gives some context as to how easily spreadable and contractible this virus really is. COVID-19 can live on surfaces for over a week, and if these surfaces are not regularly cleaned, you’re likely to contract it.
The CDC says that within the next few months, “most of the U.S. population will be exposed to this virus.” However, we can flatten the curve, or reduce the number of people affected all at once, by staying at home.
Italy used a few precautionary methods in the beginning and now their hospitals are entirely overcrowded, while the number of confirmed cases and deaths rises by the hour. We need to be aware of their situation so we can use it as an example and practice as much social distancing and self-isolation as possible.
As I have been preparing for and practicing self-isolation for the past few days, I feel that I have learned a few tips to keep your family happy and healthy during these times. If you do choose to practice these precautionary steps to try and flatten the curve, I applaud you.
Food preparation
We’ve all seen the empty aisles on social media, but not everything is gone and it’s not too late to make sure your family is prepared. Stock up on enough food so you and your family don’t have to leave the house for around a 14-27 day period. As I said before, Italy is on a three-week-long lockdown, which could happen here in the US as well. Remember that fresh foods can be frozen and that other people need to prepare too.
My family has purchased a few pounds of rice and beans, ham and chicken to be frozen, canned green beans, and any snacks we would want to have around if we were to get sick. Make sure you have enough personal hygiene products to last a while, and if you have pets, make sure they can be taken care of as well.
Home preparation
The CDC recommends designating a sick room in your home to hopefully keep others in the household healthy if someone does contract the virus. Practice social distancing (6 feet between you and others) even within your home. Remember to disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as the microwave, doorknobs, computer keyboards, etc.
Mental preparation
This whole thing can be very overwhelming. For some, the idea of staying home for a prolonged period of time sounds daunting. It truly isn’t all bad; I think we could all use some R&R.
Practice keeping calm; it will help you and your family through this time. If you’ve chosen to isolate, there are a million things to occupy your time. Youtube and streaming services are a great idea but try to watch things unrelated to COVID-19.
If you are already self-isolating, you know enough about the virus. Try to keep your mind distracted. Books are an incredible way to do this, as is writing or listening to new music. Take walks if the weather permits, keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others. Paint, crochet or do anything you wish you had more time for.
Last but not least, remember that we are all living through this together. Your actions now can help save someone in the future, and that is the most important thing to remember as we continue to watch COVID-19 spread through our communities.