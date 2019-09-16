In an increasingly tense political climate and with the rampant usage of social media to “cancel” businesses and declare them boycotted for some political practice, you begin to wonder where to draw the line. Where is the line between “This business does not deserve my money anymore” and “Well, not every place I like to eat is going to be an advocate for my political preferences.”
A few businesses that are popularly marked for their reputation in taking up these controversial policies include Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby and Walmart.
But there are stark differences between all three of these corporations that make the manifestation of their political views different and with varying degrees of impact.
Chick-fil-a — a midwestern favorite — has come under fire in recent years for remarks made by the president and CEO, Dan Cathy. On a religious radio show, Cathy made comments about protecting the sanctity of marriage and denounced the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same sex marriage. It also came out that their business was making contributions to known anti-LGBT organizations such as National Organization for Marriage. However, Chick-fil-A’s serving and hiring procedures do not reflect these policies, and it is well known that they do employ and serve LGBT members of the community in the same way they do any other customer.
Hobby Lobby is different in the way of their policies reflecting their opinions. Since the roll out of the Affordable Care Act, widely known as Obamacare, this corporation is known for their Supreme Court case in 2014 in which they were being sued for refusing to provide birth control under their healthcare plan for full-time employees on the basis of their religious beliefs.
While a corporation that employs thousands of people across the country, they were enabled by the Supreme Court decision to exercise their religious freedoms through these policies, and were exempted from providing contraceptives through the healthcare plan. This policy, while based in religion, just like at Chick-fil-A, did manifest itself into policies that affected its employees.
Walmart is not rooted in religious values or conservative political opinions, but rather is more controversial for their poor business practices and abominable working conditions. Since 2005, they have been involved in popular class action lawsuits, one of which in Missouri, for forcing employees to work off the clock, denial of proper breaks and rests during long shifts, and denial of overtime pay. These are just a few of the more popular criticisms of Walmart, but there have been other lawsuits involving wrongful termination, declining pay rates, unsafe working conditions, and opposition to labor unions. There was even a major incident this past summer where a Walmart subreddit was raided by Walmart officials, and many were fired for making memes and jokes about how bad working for Walmart is.
While these three companies have policies that are at the very least questionable, and the very most abominable, they are three companies a large majority of college students and young adults refer to when shopping and eating.
Chick-fil-A is the least guilty of the three, and at least no longer make conributions to anti-LGBT organizations. Hobby Lobby is probably in-between, with their practices remaining constitutional, and with their providing healthcare other than contraceptives being a consolation.
Walmart is probably the most guilty corporation of these three, and shopping there is exploitation and subjugation of these awful incidents, but is probably the one you will least likely avoid when grocery shopping and looking for cheap goods at a convenient location.