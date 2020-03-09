It’s an election year and you know what that means: toxicity! This is the year you will find out the most toxic parts of your friends. We all fear that one of our friends has some ugly ideals about something in this world. And to be fair, we all have some garbage takes on culture from time to time. That is simply being a human in the 21st century.
One of the many takes floating around is that “socialism is not a dirty word” and I am sure you have heard of it or some variant of it. Sure, some toxic people are espousing these takes and they usually happen to support Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
We all know these types of people in some way — the person who is aggressive with their opinions to the point where you don’t want to hear it. The people who are like this with their main man Bernie are aptly named the “Bernie Bro” for their hyper-masculine approach to politics. These “Bernie Bros” look quite unreasonable. If socialism is so dope, then why are they so mean about it?
Well, there are several reasons for the contradiction of thought and action. One reason is that these people are simply tired of the conservative politics that dominate the political and cultural discourse. America is by and large a capitalist country. Most, if not all, would agree with this statement.
What most people disagree on is the issue of capitalism in today’s age. Should we maintain it, the neo-conservative take? Reform it for the better for all people, the progressive liberal take? Reform it for “our” people, the Trumpian take? Or dismantle capitalism and implement socialism, the leftist take?
Many harms are perpetuated by capitalism such as the exploitation of workers and the environment to reach the golden standard of profit. We all learned that capitalists will naturally want more and more power and cause monopolies within the marketplace. This caused the Gilded Age in American history that caused quite a bit of suffering from the 1870s to the 1900s.
It was not until we had a progressive president Teddy Roosevelt who broke up these monopolies and reigned in the worst of capitalism. This arguably kickstarted the Progressive Era of U.S. politics that granted women the right to vote, direct popular elections for senators and reducing the power of party bosses and machines.
But these accomplishments still preserved capitalism. Any type of reforms maintaining capitalism are not truly going to end the exploitation of workers and the environment by creating a hierarchy of capitalists and workers. We are aware of the many stories of our current economic crisis. The stories this generation of Americans will have less economic mobility than their parents, less likely to own a house, more likely to delay marriage and start a family and many other doomer-esque stats.
Anybody who isn’t worried about their future with these statistics and stories floating around is probably unaware of how hard life is going to be. This will cause anyone who believed in the American Dream to become depressed. How do I take care of myself? If I can barely survive, how will our parents survive? These questions and more are what keep me up at night.
As I stay up all night wondering if there was a better way to live, I happen upon the economic and political system of socialism. When I read up on socialism, it was like a spiritual awakening. Socialism is defined as social ownership of the means of production, not far away and out of touch capitalists. The people who are most impacted by the work ought to be the ones who decide how that work should be implemented.
In simple terms, you and your coworkers know the most of the work and should be deciding on how to move forward. If there must be a leader, for the sake of efficiency, then that leader should be elected and must be held accountable to the worker. The current system that we have has a boss who is only held accountable to their boss. If you follow up on the chart, then you have the “big boss,” such as the CEO or president of the organization. These people are usually put in charge to make money, otherwise, the company would fall apart. These would include laying off workers if business is slow which would cause serious havoc to those who lost their jobs.
It doesn’t take someone who has a Ph.D. in economics and political science to realize that this system is not working for us. The ones who are most aggressive about this fact tend to be the most oppressed under this system of capitalism. They have been traumatized by the system. One example would include having loved ones pass away because the family had little money to afford proper treatment and care. Another example is that your house was destroyed by a natural disaster and because you do not have enough money to get another home, you are now homeless. These stories and many more are common under capitalism.
So you must forgive the ones who are aggressive about their opinion about socialism. For they are most traumatized and need the most support from us. I would suggest hearing their story because they probably have something that causes them to act like this. In their eyes, anyone who supports capitalism, even if you wanna reform it for the better, is seen as pure evil. And who can blame them?
Capitalism should be the dirty word, not socialism.