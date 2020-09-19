With the fall semester well underway, I have had plenty of time to realize my first college semester has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
As a first semester freshman, I notice we tend to get a lot of pity from upperclassmen. Those who had a “normal” freshman year will lament about all that we freshmen have lost, when we do not even know that we have lost anything.
Because of this, there is a sort of panic that has been going through my mind. Will we, as freshmen, ever get to experience “business as usual,” or will the weight of the pandemic hanging over our heads prevent us from ever seeing our experience as “normal?”
A prime example of this is the promotion of study abroad, with the Study Away Fair, as well as the presentations in our freshman classes. It feels like a facade of “business as usual.”
We, as freshmen, are told to prepare to study away now, and maybe we will get the opportunity to do so in the future. I know the reason for this promotion is an attempt to see the situation in a positive light, but it feels more like pity, and, in more extreme cases, gaslighting.
After the study abroad presentation in my own freshman seminar class, I became very excited to study away. I felt there was opportunity awaiting me. However, after discussing studying abroad at both the Study Away Office and the Study Away Fair, I was met with the same reaction: pity. It was an attitude of planning for a “normal” future, if that ever becomes a reality again.
I know there are several smaller study abroad trips planned for the spring 2021 semester, and their promotion is strong. But, since the majority of the freshmen class graduated in 2020, we know what it is like to have all of our hopes crushed at the last minute. To me, it gives a false sense of hope.
Of course, this seems very pessimistic of me. After the events of the pandemic, as well as the general gloom of 2020, I feel as though I have no choice but to be pessimistic. Those who are older or more experienced get to wave it by with a “I’m glad it isn’t me,” but there is no ignoring it for the freshmen class.
Being a freshman this year is like being stuck between two worlds. On one side, we are told this will be the new way of doing things. On the other, we are told things will return to “normal” one day. Both of these mentalities feel like a trap. With the first, we accept we have no hope for a more free future. It will always be masks, travel restrictions and social distancing. With the second, we risk getting our hopes up before having them spoiled.
With the future as unknown as it is, we all must remember one thing: to appreciate and respect each other. This includes seeing things from one another’s views. To those who are more experienced than those of us in our first semester, I ask for patience and understanding for the freshman class. To my fellow freshmen, I ask that you understand that those who are more experienced than us are only trying to help guide us into a better future.