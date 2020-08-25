[SPOILERS AHEAD for seasons 1 and 2 of “The Umbrella Academy”]
If you like stylishly choreographed fight scenes set to 1960s musical classics and fundamentally broken, superpowered siblings trying to heal by yelling at their previously dead father, “The Umbrella Academy” might be the show for you.
Coming nearly a year and a half after an explosive first season, the second season of the hit Netflix original show was released on July 31 and quickly became the No. 1 most watched show on the streaming service.
“The Umbrella Academy” follows the Hargreeves family, including seven adopted siblings — all born on the same day to women not pregnant when the day began — with extraordinary powers. They reunite at their adopted father’s funeral to investigate his death and prevent the end of the world.
Season 2 follows the siblings as their brother Five, who can jump across time and space, scatters them in time across 1960’s Dallas while trying to escape doomsday, only to find they’ve brought the looming apocalypse back with them.
The Hargreeves are joined by friends and enemies old and new, as well as their adoptive father, all entangled in a mysterious organization’s plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy. But, as the siblings get closer to November 22, 1963, the date of Kennedy’s assassination, they begin to uncover the sinister power struggles driving the world toward destruction.
The heart of “The Umbrella Academy” season two, however, isn’t the Hargreeves’ attempts to save the world, but the inner demons they face and fight as they adapt to life in the sixties and the possibility of not making it home.
“The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic series of the same name, written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The series, published by Dark Horse Comics, originally ran from 2007-2013, during which two limited series, “Apocalypse Suite” and “Dallas” were released. After a five year hiatus, the third limited series “Hotel Oblivion” was published in 2018, with a fourth series planned to be released late 2020.
In season one, adapted from the limited series “Apocalypse Suite,” the viewer watches as each sibling’s flaws keep them from saving the world in time. In contrast, season two, adapted from the “Dallas” storyline, shows how the Hargreeves can own up to their mistakes and grow both as people and heroes.
One example of such change is Luther, the de facto leader of the siblings and a textbook control freak.
Having been raised as a commander, to stay active in fighting crime longer than his brothers and sisters, Luther feels entitled to the respect of his siblings and cannot handle when his ideas are dismissed. He even goes so far as to inadvertently cause the 2019 apocalypse by locking Vanya in an isolation chamber.
Upon landing in Dallas, however, Luther is forced to take a job working for a Dallas mobster to survive, leading him to become more accepting of his subordinate position. Upon reuniting with Vanya, he originally plans to kill her, but he instead apologizes to her and takes a backseat to his siblings for the rest of the season, acting more as the muscle of the group.
As the Hargreeves change and adapt into a unit more capable of stopping doomsday, so too do we learn the importance of self-reflection and growth in order to prevent ourselves from being doomed to a life where we repeat the same mistakes on an endless loop.
Though sad they must leave behind the lives they’ve grown accustomed to, the siblings realize the importance of their time in Dallas and return to their own time to celebrate; that is, unless their seemingly resurrected father has anything to say about it — but that’s a story for the season three review.
“The Umbrella Academy” continues to deliver action-packed adventures that still carry plenty of emotional weight to make you truly feel for Netflix’s favorite dysfunctional family. With a cliffhanger ending and the critical success to rival some of Netflix’s biggest shows of all time, it would be a shocker for the streaming giant not to renew the show. Alas, as the Hargreeves themselves would know, only time will tell where things go from here.