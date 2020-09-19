It seems to be the mantra of every college admissions representative, advisor and teacher you meet: living on campus is part of the college experience. However, with rising housing costs, commuting as a freshman remains a tempting option for locals because although admissions counselors may talk, money screams. Nearly every one of my fellow Pleasant Hope High School graduates, who are now attending Missouri State, has chosen to commute this year, myself included. And while we have saved thousands of dollars in housing and dining costs, I find myself wondering what we have lost in the process.
Mostly, I have found that social opportunities for freshman commuters are lacking. Even before COVID-19 restrictions, commuters faced the issue of either spending hours on campus waiting for events or driving home only to return to campus later that evening.
Personally, I’m on campus for classes less than four hours a week, meaning I’m essentially left with three options: either find places on campus to complete work after class while waiting for events to start; return home, only to drive an additional hour back to campus later; or simply don’t attend activities, which often provide freshmen valuable chances to make connections and form friendships.
A month into the semester, I find myself with very few connections on campus, mostly due to the inaccessibility of campus events where I might have the opportunity to meet students. I find myself feeling trapped between two worlds. I am constantly being told the importance of connections but find it difficult to make them on campus.
Additionally, it often feels as though freshmen are discouraged from maintaining friendships from high school, being told that, “You won’t talk to many of your high school classmates after you graduate.”
This being said, commuters also aren’t given many alternatives to social interaction, since so many activities — comedy nights, movies on the North Mall, etc. — take place at night, once we have already driven home.
Although socially this has been difficult, there are some benefits I have found from commuting as a freshman. Along with saving money on housing costs, I have also found that my relationships pre-college have benefited. Not only am I physically closer to my family, but I have more time to spend with my parents since I still live with them. Additionally, rather than leaving my valuable relationships from the past, I still make an effort to nurture and care for those friendships. Mostly I have found my relationships with my classmates from high school, who now attend MSU, have even strengthened through our shared experience. We all understand the shared difficulties of commuting and have banded together to provide each other with a support system in this difficult time.
With all of this in mind, I do still believe that commuting has both benefits and drawbacks. Were I to be asked to make the choice again, I likely would still choose to commute. That being said, I think it is an incredibly important decision for freshmen, one I am unsure if we are informed well enough to make.