Have you ever felt like you were born in the wrong decade? If so, I have something better than a time machine; it’s called Weathers.
The band members of Weathers strut around in leather jackets, with lead singer Cameron Boyer sporting hair right out of Grease. It's the epitome of the 1980s, with music to match.
The band formed in Los Angeles in 2015. Boyer met guitarist Cameron Olsen at a Battle of the Bands contest near Manhattan Beach, while bassist Brennen Bates and drummer Cole Carson joined later. They decided on the name Weathers to emphasize change, similar to how the weather is constantly changing.
The band released their first singles in 2015, including “Happy Pills” and “I Don’t Wanna Know.” “Happy Pills” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Alternative Songs Chart and for a good reason. The darkness of the lyrics, which discuss antidepressants, is masked by an upbeat, trumpet-fueled tune, sounding like something produced by a marching band in a doomsday parade. Regardless, it’s catchy and bold.
Boyer’s battle with mental health is the main source of inspiration for many of the band’s songs. This remained true after their debut album “Kids in the Night” was released in 2018 — after signing to RCA Records.
Their songs “I’m Not Ok” and “Problems” seemed unremarkable until I paid closer attention to the authenticity of the lyrics. “I talk to myself, I think I need help, so what if I’m not okay,” (“I’m Not Ok”). While it may sound silly at first, it serves as an ode to imperfection. All people have flaws they try to cover up, but Weathers tells us through their lyrics to embrace them.
“Problems” explores a series of bad decisions and trying to be better for loved ones. I jam out to these every now and then.
Shortly after their debut album, they released singles like “Dirty Money,” “Lonely Vampire” and more recently, “Always Tired,” “C’est La Vie” and “Feel Good,” a track that addresses the struggles with depression and the desire to feel good again, another example of authenticity. At this point, I don’t think it’s possible for them to create a bad song.
“Dirty Money” is a toe-tapping, synth powered track, and “Lonely Vampire” starts with a Dracula-inspired piano riff. “Lonely Vampire” is my favorite song because it speaks to the loner in all of us, giving me “Perks of Being a Wallflower” vibes.
“Always Tired” is the ultimate amp-up track, as ironic as that sounds, and “C’est La Vie” is an anthem for acceptance. The computer generated beats sound like something out of a James Bond film, while the tremor effects on Boyer’s voice as he sings “confetti” add eeriness. Epic.
Weathers has developed quite the fan base after touring with bands like Echosmith, Saint Motel and Badflower. The band was set to headline their first national tour in April 2020, but COVID-19 caused a cancellation. They plan to reschedule in 2021.