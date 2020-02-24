A bead of sweat rolls down my cheek as I step up to the plate one last time. It’s a full count and a “ghost man” is on third anticipating an opportunity to score. I grip the yellow plastic bat tighter, hoping it improves my chances. No matter what, I’m swinging.
A few things cross my mind the moments before the pitch. First, I should be studying for the fourth grade spelling bee. I refuse to be embarrassed like last year, when forgetting the letter “r” on “hamburger” eliminated me in the third round and emotionally scarred me for life.
The spelling bee will have to wait. Bragging rights are on the line. This is wiffle ball, a very serious event.
The other thing I analyze is the pitcher’s posture, who doubles as my brother. He’s serious and determined to win. He hurdles the ball towards me and I inhale my last breath before victory.
As I swing with a burning intensity that can only originate from a deep-rooted sibling rivalry, it doesn’t take me a millisecond to realize I missed and was defeated. My brother had won again — he always wins.
Naturally, the defeat was handled poorly by me. I threw the bat towards my brother and cursed him to be a son of a very bad word; The irony is beyond my comprehension.
I went inside to find refuge and practice for the spelling bee. As is tradition, the only way to cheer myself up from the loss of one competition is to immerse myself in another. My brother remained outside past dark to practice baseball fundamentals, his own version of refuge.
At the time, if I were to go outside and ask him to explain what he thought his future would be like, I imagine it would be a cliche story of a kid who excels in sports and goes to college and marries the girl of his dreams. I doubt he would include a life that is consumed with addiction and a family that is desperate to save him.
No kid would tell you a story like that because no kid wants to become an addict.
Our country is in the midst of a crisis. It is impossible to ignore the ravenous effects drug addiction, specifically the opioid crisis, has played on our country. Our lives, families and communities are crumbling.
The problem is one that seems to be getting worse. It is a topic that has gained national attention, and it appears we all know, love or have known/loved someone with an addiction.
If you were to Google “overdose,” you would be met with an unmanageable list of news articles reporting deaths from across the country. A majority of these deaths are from prescription opioids, fentanyl or heroin.
So what do we do? What can we do? We can not make people care or get better if they do not want to — a painful lesson I know from firsthand experience. How do we get people to understand the complex layers of addiction so we can help treat it and prevent it? What do we do with addiction, which society treats as a disease and a crime?
Understanding addiction is key. Learning through experience is devastating. Realizing addiction discriminates against no one opens up the possibility to make this discussion possible. It doesn't matter where you live, your age, race, economic status — addiction can happen. And when it happens, when it happens to somebody you love, it changes life forever.
When I think about addiction, I get angry. I get angry that so many people are drowning. I want to blame somebody. Unfortunately, the real world does not have lifeguards. Nobody to save you, but nobody to blame when you need to be.
It is easy to blame people for becoming addicts. It’s easy to blame pharmaceutical companies for making hyper-addictive drugs and incentivizing medical professionals to sell the hell out of them. Less people tend to blame DNA because I would argue few people truly understand how disposition can affect trajectory, but still people blame DNA.
Blame means nothing in this case. The only thing to do is take action. Pushing for legislation and programs that prevent opioid and drug misuse and addiction, reduce overdoses and deaths, improving treatment and providing care in our criminal justice systems.
If we want to stop people from becoming addicted, reducing accessibility and availability to opioids seems like a logical first step. Implementing Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMP) provide medical professionals with tools to collaborate and share data that supports the diversion and prevention of prescription drug abuse.
There are 49 out of 50 states with a PDMP in place. Missouri is the only one without.
Luckily, due to passionate dedication to see this through to the finish line, certain Missouri lawmakers have worked for multiple years to get this program passed into law. Even though every single year this potentially life saving legislation has been brought up, it has died a painful death, an irony that I can unfortunately now comprehend.
I am hopeful this is the year. Those in opposition due to privacy concerns they somehow link to the Second Amendment have been a lot quieter this year. Tackling the opioid crisis is a top issue in President Trump’s agenda, and Missouri’s governor Mike Parson has vocally supported a state-wide PDMP.
The thing we should all agree on is that addiction is a nonpartisan killer. Partisan stance should not be taken into consideration when considering how to save our own. Maybe my experience and bias makes things like PDMP and addiction awareness a no brainer. Common sense to help save lives.
I fear more will have to suffer before this becomes common sense to all. PDMP is not a silver bullet, but a tool to help intervene in cases of possible substance abuse, and to prevent future addicts.
It has the potential to save countless lives while hurting none. Where is the harm in that? I hope Missouri lawmakers choose to see it that way as well. Maybe they should ask a group of children what they want to be when they grow up and see how many say, “drug addict.”