On November 24 of 2021, Disney’s latest animated blockbuster “Encanto” was released in cinemas and has since had unsurmountable success.
On a surface level, the film depicts the magical Madrigal family living in the country of Colombia — more specifically the Valley of Cocora, which is nestled within the Andean mountains. Nothing is as it seems however, and the family has a dark and murky past.
Imagine looking at an iceberg resting in a vast body of water. Then imagine the iceberg extends to great depths, masked by the calm waters and stillness of it all: the ideal place for heinous secrets and past trauma to lie in wait, like a watery grave.
Dark for a Disney film, I know — but realistic from a historical standpoint.
Encanto’s main character Mirabel, voiced by “Brooklynn Nine-Nine” star Stephanie Beatriz, is the only Madrigal without a power, which causes a great deal of conflict as the film progresses. The family members all live together in an enchanted house – think Amazon’s Alexa but much more immersive – which Abuela Alma refers to as the “miracle.” The magic itself is kept alive by a miniscule candle flame that Abuela keeps in her windowsill. As viewers, we are told early on that if the flame were to go out, all powers would be lost and the house would collapse in on itself.
The movie starts with an introduction to the family through song, reminiscent of earlier Disney works like “Beauty and the Beast” which also starts off by introducing the town and all the characters.
The song, “The Family Madrigals”, is astounding to say the least. Mirabel introduces each family member and the powers they possess. I love the song because, although it’s not super catchy, the style and tempo switches up on you constantly, leading to an impressive breakdown that might just be the fastest singing in all of Disney history. Beatriz is a real gem.
With this song and others, there is a distinctive quality to Mirabel’s voice that is unlike any other female Disney protagonist. In movies like “Moana,” — which, like Encanto, features songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda — or “Frozen,” and especially the older Disney princess films, the female lead was always made to be the prettiest one in the room, with a sweet and mildly dainty soprano voice. Mirabel, by contrast, is not ugly by any means, but more average-looking than her sister Isabela who looks like a classic Disney princess with her long, velvety, Rapunzel-esque hair, pastel dresses and the power to create beautiful blooming roses out of thin air. Mirabel on the other hand has short curly hair, round glasses and sings with a wonderful alto voice, all boastful and belty.
I was delighted to discover that the songs kept the unique character vibes going with voices you'd expect to come from a Pixar movie rather than a Disney one.
Actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and film composer Germanine Franco worked together to create a music soundtrack that is the equivalent of liquid gold – carefully crafted and free-flowing. Songs like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” effortlessly blend a variety of styles like Salsa, Hip-hop, Cha Cha Cha – Latin American ballroom dance music – Guajira – Cuban country music – and Son Montuno – which translates to “from the mountains,” and is a combination of African rhythmic patterns with Spanish music. These musical stylings are seemingly prominent throughout the entirety of the soundtrack.
Unsurprisingly, the “Encanto” soundtrack was the first Disney soundtrack to hit No. 1 on the Billboard’s 200 albums chart since Disney’s “Frozen 2” in 2019. In particular, the songs “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” have been extremely prevalent on Spotify charts, ranking at No. 8 and No. 1, according to Chip and Co., a Disney entertainment news site.
Speaking of Bruno — yes, we are talking about him — the song was quite the showstopper. Not only is it the catchiest song off the whole soundtrack, it’s also the epitome of a madrigal. Aside from being the family name, a madrigal is defined as a piece of poetic, often secular music arranged for multiple voices that makes use of contrapuntal imitation or one voice imitating another but with harmony. If you listen closely, you’ll notice that each family member is singing the same tune, but with varying rhythms.
The family members are singing about their fortune telling relative Bruno, who was shunned and forced into hiding due to their belief that he was a bad omen.
“The funny thing that I love about [the song] is everything [Bruno] predicts is super predictable,” Miranda told Vulture during an interview. “There’s no malice in any single prediction. And I wanted that to be clear on your second and third viewing.”
I definitely laughed out loud at the over exaggeration towards the predictable occurrences like the gaining belly fat or undergoing hair loss as you age.
My favorite track however is “Surface Pressure” because it’s so unapologetically vivid. The premise of the track is that Luisa, Mirabel’s older sister, is struggling with the pressure of having to literally carry her family and keep them afloat with her super strength.
The drum beats sound like a wrecking ball bursting through a demolition zone. The vocals of Luisa’s voice actor Jessica Darrow are almost artificial sounding, as if no real person could express growing pressure in the same likeness. I especially love the bridge of the song where she sings about escaping the pressure and being at peace. Her vocals grow more airy and gentle, and the pounding beats dissipate.
The lyrics are also extremely relatable, especially the line “I’m pretty sure I’m worthless if I can’t be of service.” Likewise, this phrase is significant to the overarching message of the film. Everyone in the family feels as though they are only defined by their powers and without them they’d be obsolete.
Based on a theory by Screenrant, the movie’s main conflict resides around a war of some sort, possibly the Thousand Days War – a Colombian civil war between the liberals and conservatives which occurred from 1899 to 1902. Abuela and her husband Pedro had to flee their village and find a new place to call home, but in the process Pedro was killed. This is when the concept of the “miracle” began. Abuela discovered the magic candle, a brilliant new home came sprawling up from the ashes and she could begin anew. This of course leads to one of the most heart-wrenching songs of the entire movie.
The Colombian folk song “Dos Orugitas” — translating to “two caterpillars” — is an underrated gem about two caterpillars needing to go their separate ways to reach their full potential in life, becoming a butterfly. The soundtrack includes an English and a Spanish version of the track, both with Sebastian Yatra as the vocalist. The instrumentals sparkle like a string of Christmas lights, and the song itself is melodic and vast with swinging rhythms that make me think of rolling waves. Speaking of waves, the melody is slightly reminiscent of “Under The Sea” sung by Sebastian the crab from “The Little Mermaid.” Sebastian and Sebastian.
My least favorite song, though it pains me to have one, is “Waiting on a Miracle.” The song feels sloppy in comparison to the other tracks, as though it were written on a whim. It’s impossible to distinguish the chorus from the verse and so forth – although, this could be intentional, which would be a genius move on Miranda’s part.
Mirabel sings of her struggles with self-acceptance. She’s had to spend her life on the sidelines, watching everyone around her accomplish incredible feats. She feels like an outsider in her own family, so that would validate why the song sounds so awkward. The song itself is an outsider in comparison to the rest of the tracks.
As far as the plot goes, while it may have had a few holes – like when major family conflicts that have spanned for years are solved far too quickly – there’s still a universal message there: people are worthy of love not for what they do, but for who they are. That is what the stellar soundtrack and swoon-worthy visuals truly emulate.
