Actor, comedian and impressionist Jay Pharoah visited Springfield this weekend as part of his current comedy tour. The Blue Room Comedy Club in downtown Springfield hosted the comedian, a “Saturday Night Live” alum of the early 2010s.
“Y’all just got random turkeys running around this place,” Pharoah said of Springfield toward the beginning of his set. He also expressed his familiarity with the city as “that one from the intro of ‘The Simpsons.’”
The banter at the audience’s expense made a strong start to the set, as Pharoah entered the room wearing a mask as a joke about the city’s reputation regarding COVID-19. He quickly removed his mask once a member of the audience proved their vaccination status.
A highlight of Pharoah’s set is also one of the comedian’s greatest claims to fame: his impressions. The comic employed a number of voices during his set, switching between specific celebrities and general dialects. Even having seen Pharoah perform a number of these impersonations on SNL, I was impressed by how well Pharoah nails not only the voice but also the mannerisms of those he’s personifying.
Some characters worked through facial cues and body language alone before a voice was revealed. The headliner also did an excellent job of scattering these moments throughout the set, never allowing one to overstay its welcome or for the set to become a clip show of his best imitations.
“I ain’t a jukebox,” Pharoah said in response to an inebriated audience member requesting his impression of Eddie Murphy. After imploring the man to wait for the end, Pharoah later closed the show with the Murphy impersonation — specifically that of the “Coming to America” character Sexual Chocolate.
Despite his earlier assertion, Pharoah certainly got through several of the hits in the rest of his time. The audience saw Pharoah satirize Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama — perhaps his most iconic impression. Celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Denzel Washington landed among the comic’s vocal roster in the set, as did fellow SNL personalities Pete Davidson and Lorne Michaels.
“If white privilege was a person, it’d be Pete Davidson,” Pharoah said of his fellow SNL star. The quip came in response to Davidson’s current relationship with Kim Kardashian following romances with celebrities such as Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Margaret Qualley. Pharoah then impersonated Davidson before calling him “a real sweet dude.”
Though his impersonations are what he’s well known for, I found myself most impressed with Pharoah’s stage persona. The comedian held a sort of manic energy throughout his set, seemingly impossible to tire. Pharoah hopped from topic to topic without respite, hitting eclectic subjects such as modern rap, Harriet Tubman, Justin Bieber and the COVID-19 outbreak among others.
“Give me a regular cold,” Pharoah said during a bit about his exhaustion at the ongoing pandemic. “Hell, I’ll take HPV, give me something [else].”
Despite the varied topics, I found the set’s flow to be impressive. While I felt left behind in a select few moments — likely because I was still laughing at some punchline he’d delivered only seconds prior — Pharoah did an incredible job of packing as much comedy as he could into his approximately hour-long time slot. His voices and impersonations may get the most credit, but Pharoah’s cadence and energy are what I walked away remembering. In his impressive catalog of performative personalities, his own easily stood out as my favorite.
The Blue Room Comedy Club hosts a number of stand-up comedians on tours with a different comic scheduled nearly every weekend from now until May. The club also holds open mic nights for guests to try their own material Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. To see upcoming performances, you can visit the Blue Room’s website.
Follow Casey Loving on Twitter, @CaseyMLoving
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.