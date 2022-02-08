A popular coffee spot for college students, 7 Brew Coffee has opened a Springfield location.
After a soft opening the week before, 7 Brew’s new location held its grand opening on Dec. 10, 2021. The day was successful and brought in a ton of traffic, according to manager Jaclyn Goodall.
7 Brew Coffee started with one location in Rogers, Arkansas, and has since opened 14 more locations around the South and Midwest. Their menu has a wide variety of drinks including coffee, tea, smoothies, Italian sodas and shakes.
Compared to other popular coffee establishments like Starbucks, 7 Brew takes pride in its efficiency and loving environment.
“We’re the quickest drive-thru, we’re all about the speed and connection with the customers, and our coffee tastes great too,” Goodall said.
As a long-term employee since July 2018, Goodall chose 7 Brew for the culture and inviting environment.
“It’s just like a whole other family in here,” she said. “We all rely on each other and we rely on the customers. We have personal conversations with the customers. l know customers’ names, their kids' names, their dogs' names and what they do for a living.”
College students make up a large percentage of the customers and employees. According to Goodall, 7 Brew Coffee also occasionally partners with sororities for discounts and promotional events.
If you’re looking for caffeinated drinks that don’t contain coffee, you can also find them at 7 Brew. Unique to 7 Brew’s menu are flavored Red Bull drinks, such as razorberry and orange sherbet.
“I like their energy infusion drink because there isn’t anywhere else in Springfield you can get those,” Missouri State University sophomore Becca Oesterlei said.
7 Brew Coffee is located at 2317 N. Glenstone Ave. For more information and for the full menu, visit their website.
