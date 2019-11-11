5 Pound Apparel, a local clothing store in Springfield, has partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest, a local food bank, to make donations.
5 Pound Apparel’s mission began in 2010, hoping to support charitable causes, both locally and globally, through their sales of clothing and accessories.
According to 5 Pound Apparel’s website, they “have a simple concept — everything in our store gives back to someone, somewhere.”
For each item created and sold by 5 Pound Apparel, they donate five pounds of food to OFH.
5 Pound Apparel makes monetary donations to OFH, which is then used to purchase the five pounds of food to provide to those in the Ozarks.
Aside from this main collaboration, 5 Pound Apparel holds food drives, fundraisers and hosts a recurring holiday campaign.
Although this year’s holiday campaign has not yet been coordinated, Sara Roelke, communication coordinator for OFH expects the event to be similar to previous years. Customers who make a donation to OFH through 5 Pound Apparel are given the opportunity to write their name on a T-shirt shaped, paper ornament and hang it on the Christmas tree located in 5 Pound Apparel’s store.
“Giving back to our community is the foundation of our brand and our store,” Brina Thomas, owner of 5 Pound Apparel, said. “We are so thankful for every person that chooses to shop with us.”
According to 5 Pound Apparel’s website, the company was founded on a dedication “to the principle of offering quality products that help make the world a better place.”
Because of 5 Pound Apparel’s community-driven mission, they choose to carry other brands that align with that mission including TOMS, a company that designs and markets shoes, Ten Tree, a company that plants ten trees for every item sold and United by Blue, a company that removes one pound of trash from the ocean for every item sold.
In 2012, 5 Pound Apparel decided to shift their donations to be made locally.
“Ozarks Food Harvest was the natural choice,” Thomas said.
OFH’s mission is to transform hunger into hope by distributing food to 270 nonprofits in the Ozarks and creating different programs throughout the community. Such programs include the Weekend Backpack Program, Mobile Food Pantry, After-School & Summer Food programs and the Senior Food Program.
“The simple statement serves as a visionary and meaningful summary of Ozarks Food Harvest’s goals, while expressing exactly what it is the food bank does,” Roelke said.
OFH reaches nearly 30,000 individuals weekly and distributes more than 18.5 million meals annually.
Roelke says OFH has “absolutely loved” partnering with 5 Pound Apparel, especially considering the impact 5 Pound Apparel has made.
After being partnered together for five years, 5 Pound Apparel has helped OFH provide 52,723 meals to the Ozarks.
Missouri State University sophomore and digital television and media production major, Grace Pilgrim, was introduced to 5 Pound Apparel by a friend in the sales department.
“She is really into photography so she asked me to model some of their new fall fashion,” Pilgrim said. “The shoot was with me and another friend of mine so we made the most of it and had the most fun.”
Pilgrim said she not only loves the clothing and items 5 Pound Apparel sells and their mission, but also the effect the company has on Springfield.
“They go above and beyond with their mission of donating food and giving back to the community,” Pilgrim said. “I think 5 Pound Apparel is one of those places that makes Springfield a closer community and celebrates all aspects of the city.”
Thomas said she aims to fulfill 5 Pound Apparel’s mission by providing “a sustainable and predictable source of revenue to Ozarks Food Harvest and other charitable organizations both locally and globally.”
You can visit 5 Pound Apparel in two locations: downtown Springfield and Republic Road. The store is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.