With a new school year here, the Missouri State track and field and cross country programs will return to play.
With all sports canceled last spring due to the coronavirus outbreak, many collegiate players and coaches are spending their time planning on how they are going to adjust after a presumed resumed season.
MSU Track and Field and Cross Country director Jordan Fife has had a busy offseason preparing for a return to running.
“We have GroupMe texts that we are regularly communicating on outside of seeing each other everyday,” Fife said. “Whether it’s talking about training, how things are going or just trying to find something fun and different to touch on as a team.”
Both the track and cross country teams have had weekly Zoom meetings where professional athletes share thoughts on the current situation all athletes are in and how to move forward.
“You really start to realize how much your team means to you and how much your sport and job means,” Fife said, describing his biggest adjustments to the paused season. “Not being able to be there for them in-person, to help them through training, to help keep them motivated and see those performances come into fruition, having that being taken away has been very hard.”
Only two seniors will not be returning to finalize their season. Fife said the players have been honored by the team as they were approaching their conference championships.
Optimism is the mindset for the team, as Fife said he believes the free time from COVID has only given them the opportunity to get better.
“We feel like we’re going to have an even better team next year,” Fife said. “With the very minimal losses, then a lot of newcomers coming in as well as freshmen who were here a year ago just getting that almost full year of experience, we will be back hungrier than ever.”
With all the restrictions COVID-19 has and may cause, running outside has always been available. This keeps the runners in shape and ready for their sport. Unlike other sports, track and cross country don’t necessarily need gym access to train. However, Fife said this hasn’t halted motivation in players.
“I know even speaking with coaches in our sport from other universities, everyone is having a tough time trying to keep the student athlete motivated in that athletic realm, Fife said. “What that [return] date looks like, the sooner everybody is gonna find that motivation again.”