Each year, Missouri State University hosts a Public Affairs theme that upholds its three pillars: ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement. This year’s theme is “The Power of Voice.”
A committee of students, faculty and staff, chooses a theme each year, and it is finalized by the Public Affairs Academy Directors Mary Ann Wood and Candace Fisk. Wood said while the theme will be a good one to explore during the 2020 presidential election, it is not solely based on the election.
Amanda Broduer, associate biomedical professor, is the Public Affairs Fellow for the 2020-2021 school year. While she did not pick the theme, she said she greatly appreciates it and believes it is relevant and important.
“I think it is a broad topic that applies to all of the colleges at the university,” Broduer said. “I feel that advocacy, or giving voice to others, is extremely important. I also think that it ties in with current issues and how students consume information and consider expertise.”
Broduer said communication is vast, and learning your own voice can help you communicate better in the modern day.
“Each of us must find our own voice that represents our personal values, beliefs and attitudes,” Broduer said. “This process is shaped by experience, education, culture, geography, adversity and many other factors. The evolution of one’s voice allows individuals to express themselves and to advocate for others through oral and written communication, the arts, political dialogue and in many other ways.”
Cell biology graduate student Cole Horned is also excited for the theme. Horned is the director of Public Affairs for the student body and said he was part of the committee that chose the theme.
“My previous involvement with the office has helped me realize just how important our roles in society are, especially in the wake of the coronavirus,” Horned said. “We are living in very historical times, and I can only hope that it will bring us closer together and that we might all become more culturally competent, engaged in our communities and demonstrate ethical leadership throughout and after this is all over.”
The committee also chooses the MSU common reader to connect with the theme. The common reader is a book chosen to “provide a common academic experience and create a greater sense of community among students, faculty and staff,” according to the Public Affairs portion of MSU’s website. It is used in GEP courses as a common text freshman read.
This year the common reader is “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.
The Public Affairs Conference will be Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2020 via Zoom conference. The conference will have one keynote speaker, three plenary speakers and 22 different panels with 27 invited guest speakers.
Broduer said the committee is also working on a pre-conference event to showcase the arts, as well as planning a board game and escape room night for students.
Broduer said the keynote speaker has not been announced. Broduer confirmed three plenary speakers as MSU alumni Marcus Engel, professor of law at the University of Missouri School of Law Lyrissa Lidsky and American Author Sue Klebold.