All the fall 2020 semester kicks off, returning Missouri State students prepare to once again visit their favorite local restaurants, businesses and other unique spots.
Food
Grace Rowland, MSU alumnus, said one of her favorite Springfield restaurants is Van Gogh’s Eeterie. Van Gogh’s is located on Commercial Street, also known as C-Street.
“Van Gogh’s is unique because there aren’t any other places around here where you can try Dutch food, and they have the best Amsterdam fog, which is like a London fog but green,” Rowland said. “The atmosphere is really cool; they have these big murals of Van Gogh and real wooden clogs up on the wall.”
More of Rowland’s favorites include That Lebanese Place and Cafe Cusco on C-Street.
“That Lebanese Place, for me, is all about the food,” Rowland said. “I love Mediterranean food and their’s reminds me of the Mediterranean Bistro back in Bolivar, Missouri. I would also recommend Cafe Cusco on C-Street for an opportunity to try Peruvian food. They’ve got rabbit, goat and duck, if you’re feeling adventurous, but they have classic chicken and beef dishes too and some delicious desserts.”
Alumnus Sadie Carrillo, Missouri State also recommends Cafe Cusco for its Peruvian-inspired food.
“My favorite thing to order is the Lomo Saltado,” Carrillo said. “It’s honestly a great place to go for date night.”
Another one of Carrillo’s Springfield favorites is Chabom Teas and Spices, another C-Street option.
“Chabom is a cool tea place where there’s so many different types of loose leaf tea, including flower tea bombs, spices and dried herbs from different countries and different tea sets,” Carrillo said. “Before you decide to buy loose leaf tea, you can actually get a cup of that tea brewed at the tea bar they have, so you can taste it.”
MSU alumnus Allison Saiko said she would always visit St. Michael’s, specifically for its banana bread. St. Michael’s sits on the corner of South Avenue and West McDaniel Street.
“I hardly ever hear people talking about it, but it’s something I always get for friends when they visit from out of town,” Saiko said.
Elizabeth Moore, senior interior design major, said she visited European Cafe with her friends when she was first living in the dorms. Now, when she visits the cafe, she experiences the nostalgia of her freshman year of college.
“European Cafe has the best blueberry lavender lemonade,” Moore said.
European Cafe is located on Park Central East, right off the square.
Parks and Attractions
Moore also visited Founders Park frequently when she was an underclassman. The park, built to resemble a quarry, is located on East Water Street and features an amphitheater for concerts.
“Founders Park is full of history, and I learned so much when I went there,” Moore said. “It’s also fun to just climb all over the concrete blocks all day.”
Debra Zerr, senior fashion design and product development major, said one of her favorite spots is 1984, a vintage arcade in downtown Springfield.
“The 1984 arcade downtown is the coolest place ever, and it’s super reasonably priced to play whatever and however many games you want — all old arcade games and old pinball machines that require quarters,” Zerr said.
Senior merchandising and product development major Julia Manthei recommends Farmers Park and said it has a very fun and relaxing atmosphere, especially in the summer.
Farmers Park is where the farmers market of the Ozarks is held and has multiple unique, little shops.
“Farmers Park is special to me because it is a local place that supports many small businesses,” Manthei said.
There are hundreds of restaurants and businesses in Springfield waiting to be explored, and Springfield has a website that organizes them by category. Visit SpringfieldMO.org and look under the “Things to Do” tab for more food and attractions.