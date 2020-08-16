There are many campus organizations at Missouri State University. Student Government Association and Student Activities Council are two which work to improve students’ experiences on campus.
Student Government Association
Student Government Association, also known as SGA, Student Senate or Student Council, works as a student connection to the MSU Board of Governors. The organization mainly works on projects and events around campus which will benefit students.
2019-2020 student body president Abdillahi Dirie focused on mental health. Dirie worked at Magers Health and Wellness Center and hosted MSU’s first health and wellness week, where he and his staff educated students on mental health resources on campus, according to a Jan. 22 SGA blog post by Dirie.
Dirie was involved in SGA for four years and he said his senior year as student body president was a blast.
“I enjoyed interacting with many students and speaking up for them, from going to Jefferson City on advocating on behalf of students to always making sure the committees I am on are putting students’ needs first,” Dirie said.
Dirie said he enjoyed working with students and administrators on passing the mental health fee of $8 to expand mental health resources and the Wyrick project to expand the Multicultural Resource Center. Dirie also began a project to move the Office of Student Engagement to the Level One Game Center.
Tara Orr, this year’s student body president and former chief of staff, said her administration’s plans have changed because of COVID-19, but they want to bond more with students.
Orr said she is looking forward to designing the spaces for the new Office of Student Engagement and Multicultural Student Center.
SGA has a suggestion box on their website for opinions and ideas related to the student body for students to fill out whenever they like.
There are also organizations aimed at hosting fun game nights and other free activities for the student body.
Student Activities Council
Student Activities Council’s mission is to provide fun and educational activities that students want to get involved in, according to the MSU website. SAC is funded by the student involvement fee, which is included in MSU’s tuition for students taking more than 12 credit hours.
SAC is made up of nine committees: public affairs, live entertainment, campus events, after hours, publicity, marketing, vice president of operations and membership development.
Junior hospitality leadership major Alyssa Decker, campus events chair for this year, said she will plan and coordinate events she thinks students will care about, like eating a free meal at the Rise n’ Shine breakfast.
Decker said all students should attend SAC events, as they’re basically paying for them.
“All of them are so much fun and everyone in SAC is so friendly and loves to see you there,” Decker said
One of the major events the after hours committee hosts is the MO State Fair. The annual spring fair typically has rides, games and snacks.
Students interested in learning more about SAC can attend weekly meetings on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Plaster Student Union room 313.