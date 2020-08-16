Though more women than men enroll and graduate from college in the US, higher education has not always been welcoming to women. Still, there is a gender gap in classroom participation, with men contributing to classroom discussions more often than women. Women are similarly underrepresented in the highest-ranking faculty positions at MSU. Outside of the classroom, college-age women are 3-4 times more likely than women as a whole to experience sexual assault. These factors may prompt college-age women to see out female safe spaces.
The largest campus organizations for women are sororities which have membership dues amounting to hundreds of dollars per semester. If you want the safe-space of sisterhood without the price tag, Missouri State University has an array of female clubs to choose from.
Mariah Spangler is a junior and the team director for the MSU chapter of Delight Ministries, an all-female religious organization. Their mission is to bring Christ to college women from all walks of life.
“We’re just for girl power and learning about Jesus, wherever you’re at, wherever you’re from,” Spangler said. “We just want to know you and we want to learn about the world together.”
Spangler joined Delight as a freshman and said it has been a place for her to grow spiritually.
“It is just so encouraging to have a group of women that I know are going to be there for me,” Spangler said. “They’re going to be there to celebrate me and champion me through the ups in my life. And they’re going to be a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen when I’m not doing so hot.”
Having Delight as a safe space has been empowering for Spangler, especially since it can sometimes be intimidating exploring a new organization, idea or faith as a woman, she said.
“That kind of newness and introductory feeling is always like there’s always added pressure when there’s another gender and other sex around,” Spangler said.
Spangler, who is also a member of the Sugar Bears dance team, describes being on the team as a similar sisterhood experience to a sorority.
“You can find it in a sorority, you can find it on women’s athletic team, you can find it in an all women’s club, but just to know that you have people that are going to have your back on a good day and on a bad day, that’s really what sisterhood is,” Spangler said. “And that what I’ve seen through all of the female groups have been a part of.”
Delight meets every Tuesday for Bible study, worship, and small group time but does local service projects as well.
“Last year, we focused on service in the Springfield community but this year, we’re going to focus more on the Missouri State community,” Spangler said. “We’ll be doing once a month service events on Missouri State’s campus.”
Alongside their service events, Delight has a social element as well. They have what Spangler calls “sisterhood events” which are typically activities like movie nights, bonfires, or hanging out at one of the member’s houses.
“I’m sure any woman who’s in a sorority or any other group can attest that sisterhood is so important to have in your life,” Spangler said.
Sister Circle and Gamma Alpha Lambda are two other faith-oriented clubs for women.
Camryn Mahnken, junior and president of the American Association of University Women, echoes similar sentiments as Spangler.
AAUW is a national organization that “exists to empower and advocate for women in all aspects of life, from education to social to career,” said Mahnken.
Mahnken initially joined the club as a freshman to be able to speak out about women’s issues as well as make like-minded friends.
“AAUW has provided me with the opportunity to meet a great community of women, all with different fields of study, interests, and backgrounds,” Mahnken said. “I’ve made friends who share the common goal of empowering one another throughout our educational journeys.”
Mahnken said AAUW members can gain friendships, volunteer experience, education, and networking skills through the organization.
Mahnken emphasizes the importance of spaces where female voices are valued and encouraged.
“The years one spends on a college campus are so formative to each person’s identity and future, and I believe that offering a space where women feel free to be themselves can be an extremely helpful part of navigating those formative years.
“Receiving the validation and mutual respect offered in a female space allows members of the group to develop a stronger sense of self and feel supported by women who understand what one another go through on a daily basis — that is important,” Mahnken said.
AAUW meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday evenings. Besides regularly scheduled meetings, the club hosts service and social activities.
“As the club always does, I’m aiming for AAUW to attract more women in need of support and community this year,” Mahnken said. “More specifically, though, I hope for AAUW to host more accessible, on-campus events such as salary negotiation workshops and lectures from prominent women in the Springfield community.”
Other women’s organizations:
Professional organizations
Women in Economics
Missouri State Women in Construction
Musical clubs
Sound Bearrier, all-female a cappella group
A Cub Bella, all-female a cappella group
Sports
Women’s Club Lacrosse
Women’s Club Volleyball
Women’s Ultimate Frisbee
Women’s Club Soccer
Women’s Club Basketball