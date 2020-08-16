Springfield is home to a vibrant community of arts, culture and music sure to fit the taste of anyone. Here are just some of the artists and venues Springfield has to offer.
Emalee Flatness, Missouri State University sophomore history major, is a prolific bluegrass musician who has played at numerous festivals and shows with her band Po’ Anna, as well as winning the National Endowment of the Arts Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge in 2019 for her song “Carolina.” Combining her two passions of history and music, Flatness has written several songs which capture the mythos of the past.
“A lot of young folk are hesitant to listen to bluegrass or folk music,” Flatness said. “However, I would urge everyone to give it a try, since folk music is the root of almost all American music, and continues to grow and develop.”
Cole Simmons, also known as Brat Pitt, is a local indie pop artist who frequents venues like the Outland Complex and Lindberg’s Tavern. A fan of the local music scene, Simmons lamented the drought of shows during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“I think that time apart from live music has grounded everyone in this humble reality,” Simmons said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that we’ve taken those shows for granted.”
Simmons expressed a great excitement to get back to performing live.
“Shows to me are just full of love and community,” Simmons said. “I am sure other places are like Springfield in that sense but this is where I live and that makes it special for me.”
Another MSU student artist, sophomore vocal/choral education major Sam Coyour, has performed his solo act at several shows, including the SAC hosted Coffee Shop Sound in the PSU. A vocalist with experience in instruments like the saxophone, piano and guitar, Coyour has developed a unique pop sound with influences from jazz and musical theater.
“I probably have the most respect for jazz music,” Coyour said. “Hearing jazz makes you think about music in such different ways.”
For venues with lots of shows and a lively atmosphere, look no further than the Outland Complex. A staple of the Springfield music scene for 30 years, the venue is split into three venues, including The Outland, The Outland Ballroom and Front of House Lounge, each with a unique vibe. The Outland Complex has seen artists from Reverend Horton Heat to Tech N9ne.
“The Outland is the venue of Springfield Missouri, period,” said Johan Collins, founder of Springood, a booking company for numerous places and events around Springfield including The Outland Complex. “It has so much flavor and heart, and it really offers something for everybody.”
For bigger performances, check out the Gillioz Theater. As Springfield’s largest venue, The Gillioz has seen artists from Henry Rollins to Josh Turner on its stage. As a nonprofit organization, it’s open to volunteers for anyone interested.