ST. LOUIS -- Last year, Missouri State University’s Arch Madness run ended after one game in a 61-58 loss to Bradley.
This season, the bears will have a chance to redeem themselves and make it past Friday’s quarterfinals.
In 2019, the men’s basketball team came into March 7-1 against the top half of the Valley. They swept Loyola, Bradley and Indiana State in the regular season. The Bears averaged 63.1 points per game against Missouri Valley Conference opponents and ranked fourth in offensive rebounds.
Tulio Da Silva, a junior at the time, had scored double figures in 22-of-26 games in maroon. The success won him MVC Newcomer of the Year.
Missouri State was selected to finish eighth in the preseason poll, but the Bears blew expectations out of the water by finishing fourth in regular-season play. MSU finished 16-16 under first-year head coach Dana Ford, establishing a 2-3 record in the final games of the regular season.
The second year of Ford’s reign brought on high expectations.
The Bears were picked to win the Valley regular season in the preseason polls.
But they began league play 2-3, getting blown out at home in back-to-back games against Northern Iowa and Bradley. Missouri State is 1-4 against Valley opponents in games that were decided by four points or less.
Missouri State finished January 3-5 but found new energy that led the team to 5-4 in the second half of the regular season.
That spark of energy goes by the name Ross Owens. The senior averaged just over 24 minutes in the last nine games and collected 37 rebounds, 21 assists, and 11 steals.
“He’s a great teammate, tries to make people better and everyone on the team likes him,” Ford said about Owens in Thursday’s press conference. “So I think he’s had a really good impact on our group. Inserting him in the lineup has definitely changed who we are as a team for the better.”
Another force the Bears didn’t have last season was junior Gaige Prim. Prim is following a similar path as Da Silva. He earned 2020 All-MVC Newcomer Team honors and has scored in double digits in 23-of-26 appearances.
Despite the rough start to the season, the Bears averaged 71.6 points per Valley game, their highest league average since the 2009-10 season. In the last six games, Missouri State has averaged 79.8 points per game, the highest in the Valley during the final stretch.
Missouri State capped off its 2019-2020 regular season 4-2, earning the sixth seed of Arch Madness. The Bears will take on Indiana State on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
In the regular-season matchups between the two teams, both schools won on the road and lost at home. Indiana State beat Missouri State in Springfield, Missouri, on Feb. 1, 78-68. The Bears turned around and downed the Sycamores 71-58 in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Feb. 13.
Indiana State won its last four regular-season games. The last time they lost was at home to Missouri State. The Bears are a 1.5-point favorite to win the quarterfinal matchup.
“We’re definitely a different team today then what we were even the second time we played them,” Ford said on Thursday. “The stakes are different. It’s just a totally different game."