In the 2021 season, Nicolo Mulatero has really come into his own as a leader for the Missouri State men’s soccer team. He has six goals and five assists, both of which are best on the team.
He's still trying to make sure the past does not happen again.
He said the moment that has stuck with him and drives him to improve is the loss to Central Arkansas on penalties during the Missouri Valley Conference tournament his freshman year.
“I saw the reaction of my teammates after that loss, and I realized that was something that everyone was giving everything for,” Mulatero said. “From that moment on, I realized how much effort I had to give to be successful for myself and for the team.”
Mulatero started playing soccer when he was 10 years old, but soccer was not his main focus, as he also swam and practiced karate. His first experience playing for a pro club was when he was 16.
“From there, I played for three years in the Fourth Division in Italy,” Mulatero said. “Then, the opportunity to play for Missouri State came up. I was already studying anyway, so I thought I might as well take the opportunity while it was available.”
Mulatero has been a contributor to the offense of the team since his freshman season. That year he scored just one goal. His sophomore season he added two goals and an assist to his resume before posting the offensive onslaught of this year.
When COVID-19 interrupted the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year, Mulatero returned home to be with family. It was difficult for him to find places at home to do his training, but he built up the discipline over the summer before returning to campus in the fall.
Mulatero credits the coaches for keeping the team engaged during the extended offseason.
“The team was eager to play games because we hadn’t played one since 2019,” Mulatero said. “It was definitely good from the coaches to have scrimmages playing us against each other and to keep the energy level and focus up.”
He said he believes the stringent offseason workouts are what lead to the team’s success this spring. The Bears are currently 9-0-0, 7-0-0 in conference play, with one regular season game left against Loyola-Chicago on April 8. The Bears are currently ranked second in the NCAA RPI poll and 10th in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.
Fellow junior forward Aadne Bruseth plays the right side of the Bears offense while Mulatero plays the left. The pair has connected on multiple goals this season.
“Nicolo is a very technical player,” said Bruseth. “For me personally, it’s great to play with him because he is like the architect of the attack. He’s just a great teammate.”
Off the field, Bruseth said Mulatero always has a joke to share to make his teammates laugh.
Head coach Jon Leamy has nothing but praises for Mulatero, as a player and a person.
“Nicolo is a great young man and a fantastic person,” Leamy said. “He’s a great personality and a joy to be around. He is a great student and his teammates love him.”
On the field, Leamy boasts of Mulatero’s flexibility. He can score goals or enable others to score with his assists.
The Bears play host to Loyola-Chicago on April 8 to wrap up the regular season. The Missouri Valley Conference tournament starts for the Bears on April 13, when they host a semi-final game. If they win that, the Bears host the tournament final on April 17.
Follow Brayden Ash on Twitter, @Brady_A_Ash
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.