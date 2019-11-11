It seems to be that Missouri State athletes have a knack for going viral on the internet.
Over the past several years, MSU athletes have had videos of themselves go viral — one set a world record for box jumps, and another hit a game-winning half-court shot.
Regardless of the feat, these Bears have experienced a level of internet fame that many people will never achieve.
The trend of viral MSU athletes started in 2017 with football standout Dylan Cole. Cole was on most NFL scouts’ radar, but he hadn’t received an invite to the NFL Combine, forcing him to showcase his freakish athleticism at MSU’s pro day.
Cole posted 32 reps of 225-pound bench press, along with a 39 inch vertical and a 4.52-second 40-yard dash. On April 14th of 2017, Bleacher Report posted a Twitter video about Cole, promoting him as a worthy draft prospect and highlighting his pro day performance and collegiate success.
The video garnered 280,000 views on the Bleacher Report Twitter page and helped Cole become more acquainted with the casual NFL fan, as he was a relatively unknown prospect beforehand.
Two Bears went viral in 2018 — the first of which was current MSU junior Tyrik Dixon.
Dixon wasn’t an MSU athlete at the time, but the fame he gained from his viral video followed him to Springfield.
“After it happened, a lot of people were asking me about it and stuff,” Dixon said. “That happened at my other school — Middle Tennessee State — but some people here at Missouri State have asked about it too.”
Dixon was playing in a basketball game against The University of Texas at El Paso in the viral video. Dixon brought the ball up the court and crossed the defender over. He waited a few seconds and did it again, this time causing the defender to fall. Dixon then pointed at the defender, as if to point out that he had just crossed him over. The video has over 4 million views on YouTube and is one of the most disrespectful crossovers in college and professional basketball.
Former football player Deion Holliman also went viral in 2018.
After his playing days in Springfield were over, Holliman got a chance to play with the Arizona Hot Shots in the newly formed Alliance of American Football, but that’s not where his viral video stems from.
While working out in hopes of playing professional football, Holliman unofficially broke the world record for the highest box jump with a jump of 65 inches. The record is not official because the correct paperwork was not filed by Holliman to certify his jump as the world record.
“I’m more focused on playing football than jumping on boxes all day,” Holliman told The Standard last October.
After Holliman posted the video to all of his social media accounts, Bleacher Report reached out and asked him if they could post his video, and he obliged. The video tallied 332,000 views on the Bleacher Report Twitter page, placing him among the likes of Cole, Tyrik, and former basketball player Jarred Dixon as viral athletes from Missouri State.
In February of 2019, then senior guard Jarred Dixon hit a shot that no MSU basketball fan will soon forget.
MSU trailed Illinois State by two points with 7.8 seconds on the clock. ISU inbounded the ball, but it was batted around by players from both teams. Jarred was able to get ahold of the ball, and he heaved a half-court shot as time expired.
The basket was good. Fans went wild in the stands while players and coaches stormed the court to dogpile on Jarred. The video amassed 1.3 million views on SportsCenter’s Twitter page, and it was also featured as a SportsCenter Top 10 play.