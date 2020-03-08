The Missouri State women’s beach volleyball team’s struggles continued this weekend as they dropped both matches against nationally-ranked opponents. The first match of Saturday was against the No. 1 Louisiana State Tigers, the second against No. 16 Texas Christian Horned Frogs.
The Bears fought hard against the Tigers but failed to come away with a point, losing 5-0. Freshman Chloe Tome and junior Kendra Sater kept it close in the first set 25-23, along with the final set 19-17. The freshman duo of Siena Brewster and Parker McAllen also kept it interesting in their second set, falling just short at 21-19.
In the second matchup of the day against TCU, the Bears again went down by a score of 5-0. Grad student Rachel Tam and freshman Grace Cook won their second set 21-19 in between dropping the first and third. Sophomore Kylee Davis and grad student Pamela Jaime fought hard in their second set but fell just short 21-19.
MSU (3-9) has faced six opponents ranked No. 17 or higher throughout the season. They will have a bit of time to regroup before traveling to California State University, Bakersfield on March 18.