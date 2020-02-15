The Missouri State women’s track and field team brought home two first-place finishes and several other top performances from the Gorilla Classic at Pittsburg State.
Freshman jumper Jessica Haney placed first in the women’s high jump with a winning height of 1.71 meters, and sophomore Edna Dar recorded a first-place time of 2:10.03 in the women’s 800-meter run.
Dar notched her third first-place finish of the year with the win and her first in the 800, but she wasn’t done there.
Dar and her running mates junior sprinter India McNeill, senior distance runner Grace Breiten, and sophomore distance runner Adyson Delaney captured a fourth-place finish in the women’s distance medley.
Senior distance runner Jordyn Capra also finished highly.
Capra placed fifth in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:46.48, improving 19 spots from her most previous finish in the event.
Many Bears performed well over the two-day-long meet. Eighteen athletes placed well enough in the qualifiers on Friday to compete in the finals on Saturday.
The last top-10 finish for MSU was junior sprinter Chanice Forbes, placing 10th in the women’s 400m.
Junior sprinter Timeka Jordan recorded the top time in the qualifying round of the women’s 60m dash on Friday with a time of 7.65 seconds.
Even with the impressive performance on Friday, she was unable to qualify for the finals on Saturday, finishing 12th in the preliminary round. Freshman Malia Watkins finished 13th.
The next time the Bear’s next meet is the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships from Saturday, Feb 29, to March 1.