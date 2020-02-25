After a four-day stint at the par-72 Palm Valley Golf Course in Goodyear, Arizona, The Missouri State men’s golf team placed 13th out of a 19-team field.
Freshman Max Kreikmeier was the Bears’ front-runner, finishing at par level through 36 holes. Junior Christopher Obert trailed by only three strokes (72-75.)
Throughout the first 36, MSU had a score of 299-292 and sat in 15th, trailing top-seeded Drake by 23 strokes.
MSU golfed its best as a team on the last 18 holes. The Bears posted a final round score of 286 and a final total score of 877.
Once again Krekmeier led MSU, finishing one stroke over par and landing him a 27th place finish.
After shooting a 78 in the first round, senior Lukas McCalla improved his game, carding a par and 70 in his final two rounds. His final two rounds helped him breach the top-60 for a 56th-place finish.
Krekmeirer and McCalla were the only Bears to place in the top 60, but Obert and junior Crimson Callahan both carded a score of 221; Callahan shot a 69 in his final round.
The Bears will tee off next at the Jackrabbit Invitational in Boulder City, Nevada, on March 5-7.