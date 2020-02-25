A big relief effort and a ninth-inning home run proved to be the difference for the Missouri State baseball team on Tuesday afternoon at Oral Roberts.
Junior transfer Grant Wood’s three-run homer in the top of the ninth and four innings of dominant relief work from the Bears’ bullpen powered Missouri State to a 6-3 victory, ending the team’s three-game losing streak.
With the score deadlocked at 3-3 and two Bears on base, Wood belted the first pitch he saw from Oral Roberts reliever Colten Weber over the wall in left-center for the game’s decisive blow.
Sophomore Hayden Juenger closed out the victory with a scoreless bottom of the ninth, following a shutdown relief effort from sophomore Forrest Barnes, who struck out five batters in three hitless innings.
The Bears offense, which went into the game with a 34-consecutive inning streak without scoring a run, rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the early going. Senior John Privitera started Missouri State’s comeback with a solo shot to right to lead off the third, slicing the Golden Eagles lead in half.
An Oral Roberts defensive miscue and a senior Jack Duffy single set up another scoring chance for the Bears in the fifth inning. Wood drove in the first of his four runs on the day with a sac fly to center, bringing in senior Logan Geha with the game-tying run.
Freshman Drake Baldwin then delivered a key two-out single to plate Duffy with the go-ahead tally for a 3-2 Missouri State lead.
But the Golden Eagles answered in their half of the fifth, taking advantage of a one-out walk and a two-base throwing error by Bears starting pitcher Matt Russell. Oral Roberts’ Caleb Denny tied the score at 3-3 with a sac fly to left.
From there, Barnes seized control, starting his day with three-straight strikeouts in an 11-pitch six inning. The right-hander retired his first seven batters before issuing a one-out walk to Denny in the eighth.
Russell tossed five innings for the second straight start, allowing just one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Missouri State improves to 4-4 on the season. The Bears continue its 12-game, season-opening road swing with a three-game series against Rice in Houston, Texas, running from Feb. 28-29 to March 1.