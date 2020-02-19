Follow this live blog for updates throughout the week as the women's swimming and diving team competes at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Columbia, Missouri.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.
MSU earned medals in both meets today, winning the 800 free in record fashion.
The Bears found themselves behind in the first leg, hovering between second and third place, but that all changed when junior Anna Miller got in the water.
Miller propelled MSU from barely medaling to winning the event and setting a meet record.
Her fellow swimmers held and expanded their leads in the later stages.
The group of Miller, junior Libby Howell, sophomore Alex Thorson and freshman Grace Beahan set the meet record with a time of 7:16:33.
Preliminary rounds begin tomorrow at 11 a.m. starting with the 500 frees.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 6:22 p.m.
The first day of the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Championships is underway this evening with Missouri State looking to take its fourth straight and 15th overall MVC title.
MSU enters the championships as the favorite to win, tallying seven first-place votes. The Bears also hold six top times in the MVC as well as the top times in all freestyle events.
The group of senior Sara Allegri, freshmen Ulyana and Yuliana Zubina, and junior Anna Miller captured second place for the Bears in the 200-yard freestyle medley to start the evening.