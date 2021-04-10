The Missouri State football team made history in its 21-10 victory over Youngstown State University on Saturday, April 10. For the first time in 31 years, the Bears are Missouri Valley Football Conference co-champions.
“It really was a special moment,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in the postgame press conference. “I’m so happy for the players. Those guys have worked really hard.”
First half
The first quarter was nothing short of a defensive battle. MSU and YSU were 1-7 on third down attempts and combined for 84 yards of total offense.
The rain started picking up towards the end of the quarter, causing several offensive players to lose their footing or drop passes.
YSU went for a field goal attempt near the end of the quarter but it was shanked right by junior kicker Colt McFadden.
YSU’s relentless running attack started to affect MSU in the middle stages of the second quarter. The Penguins took seven minutes and 40 seconds off the clock with a 14 play, 45-yard drive that ended in a field goal by McFadden.
Strong running by junior running back Jaleel McLaughlin and senior running back London Pearson helped sustain the long scoring drive for the Penguins.
On the ensuing MSU drive, senior quarterback Matt Struck took a nasty hit after scrambling for the first down. He left the game and was replaced by redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson.
“Matt’s going to be okay,” Petrino said. “He wasn’t feeling great at the end of the game. He had some concussion symptoms and we’ve got to take care of him.”
Johnson entered the game and the offense started clicking. He popped off runs of 19 and 15 yards to keep the drive alive for MSU.
“We had a plan for Jaden,” Petrino said. “We said ‘if Jaden goes in, this is what we’re going to do’ and we went right to that.”
MSU was faced with a third-and-one situation when senior running back Tobias Little was hit late out of bounds by a YSU defender. Little responded by charging and shoving the defender to the ground, ultimately resulting in his ejection from the game.
Freshman running back Celdon Manning and redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Wilson took over after Little’s ejection and got MSU in the endzone.
Wilson scored on a 2-yard rush, giving MSU a 7-3 lead with a minute left in the half.
Second half
MSU opened the second half the same way it ended the first half, using the quarterback as a weapon in the running game.
Johnson added 23 yards on the ground and got MSU into the endzone for the second time. Johnson connected with junior receiver Damoriea Vick for an 8-yard passing touchdown, giving MSU a 14-3 lead in the third quarter.
YSU looked as if it would answer the MSU score with one of its own, but that wasn’t the case. After averaging 5.1 yards per carry on the opening drive of the second half, the Penguins were unable to convert a fourth-down attempt in MSU territory.
MSU went back to business on offense and added to its lead. Manning started the drive with 30 yards rushing on four plays. His threat to run opened up the play-action game, allowing Johnson to connect with Vick for his second touchdown of the game.
The touchdown marked Vick’s first career multi-score game and gave MSU a 21-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We just put in a lot of work, day in and day out,” Johnson said. “We make sure we know where our receivers need to be and they know we’re on the same page at the same time.”
MSU and YSU traded possessions before YSU would strike again. Junior quarterback Joe Craycraft connected with sophomore receiver Dra Rushton for a 6-yard score, making the score 21-10 in MSU’s favor.
The teams traded punts again and YSU was looking to score again. The Penguins tried a double pass back to the quarterback as a trick play. MSU was not fooled and redshirt freshman Jalen Williams recovered the fumble, giving the Bears the ball at their own 37-yard line.
MSU knelt out the clock and walked away with a 21-10 victory and as MVFC co-champions.
“Let me go find my boys and celebrate with them,” junior linebacker Tylar Wiltz said. “I’ve been through it with them since day one.”
The Bears do not have an opponent scheduled for Saturday, April 17. They could make the Football Championship Subdivision playoff, but that won’t be announced until Sunday, April 18.
“I feel like if they let us in the playoffs, teams are going to regret it,” Wiltz said. “We are going to make some people sad, and that's just how it's going to be. So if you give us that shot, it's on. No more needs to be said.”
