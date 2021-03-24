It took a little bit to get going, but the Missouri State Lady Bears advanced to a Sweet 16 matchup with Stanford after a 64-39 defeat of Wright State in the second round.
Wright State opened the game with a 11-10 lead into the end of the first quarter. MSU junior forward Jasmine Franklin had six points and four rebounds in the first quarter, but Wright State guard Angel Baker had seven points to tip the balance to the Raiders.
Senior guard and MVC Player of the Year Brice Calip had the task of guarding Baker the whole game.
"(Calip) is just a lockdown defender," senior guard Elle Ruffridge said. "She was just huge for us. Big stops, limiting Angel."
Missouri State seized the lead in the second quarter thanks to a three-minute scoring drought by Wright State. Combined with another big quarter by Franklin and a three by Ruffridge, Missouri State led 24-19 going into halftime.
The Lady Bears opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run and rode balanced scoring into a 45-27 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was perhaps MSU’s best, and they put away the Raiders without issue 64-39.
Ruffridge had a huge second half, scoring 17 of her game-high 20 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Defensively, Baker only scored three points the rest of the game after her seven in the first.
"I'm almost speechless," head coach Amaka "Mox" Agugua-Hamilton said. "I'm just so proud of our players. This was just a complete team win."
The Lady Bears play No. 1 seed Stanford next in the Sweet 16. Stanford was the team that ended MSU’s last tournament run in 2019, 55-46. A date and time has not been announced, but it will be on either March 27 or 28.
