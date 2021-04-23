The Missouri State football team is playing in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time in 30 years and its opening-round matchup is against conference foe North Dakota.
Here's what to look for in the matchup.
North Dakota
The Fighting Hawks have one of the more electric running backs in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in redshirt sophomore Otis Weah.
Weah is a physical, electric runner who averages 7.5 yards per carry and 114 yards per game. Weah is also second in The Valley in rushing yards, first in yards per game and first in yards per carry.
“When we prepared for them before I thought they had one of the most dynamic running backs that we’ve seen all year,” MSU head coach Bobby Petrino said.
Weah isn’t the only one doing work on the ND offense. Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster has played like the best quarterback in The Valley at times.
Schuster is fourth in The Valley in passing yards (992), first in passing touchdowns (8), and third in yards per game (198.4.)
“We’re going to have to stop a very effective, and hot, quarterback,” Petrino said.
Defensively, ND is aggressive.
The Fighting Hawks don’t have one elite pass rusher, but they generate pressure well as a unit.
ND likes to send the house, often blitzing slot corners, inside linebackers and walking everyone up to the line of scrimmage to create confusion and even more pressure.
“I think they’re a little unique in the style they play, as far as defense goes,” Petrino said. “They present a lot of really good challenges.”
MSU
The Bears, like nearly every other Valley team, run more than they pass.
A few new backs who didn’t see time in the fall came into the spring season and got action right away.
Freshman Celdon Manning burst onto the scene with four touchdowns in MSU’s victory over Southern Illinois University.
It is very much a running back-by-committee system at MSU. No back has over 60 carries, 300 yards, or 50 yards per game rushing.
Petrino likes to rotate the backs and rolls with whoever has the hot hand.
Despite the big workload for the running backs, the passing game has come alive for MSU as of late.
Senior quarterback Matt Struck passed for 245 yards and a touchdown against SIU and redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson passed for two touchdowns against Youngstown State University.
Junior receiver Damoriea Vick also broke out this season. Vick was second in The Valley in receiving yards with 544 and first in The Valley in yards per reception with 13.6.
Defense is where MSU shines the brightest.
Here are the stats that MSU leads the MVFC in: tackles for loss, tackles for loss per game, sacks, sacks per game, turnovers gained and opponent third-down conversion percentage.
MSU is second in interceptions and fumbles recovered and third in red zone defense and rushing defense.
Junior Kevin Ellis leads the team in tackles for loss (8), and sacks (6) and is one of the best pass rushers in The Valley.
The new corner duo of senior Jeremy Webb and sophomore Montrae Braswell accounted for six interceptions and 10 passes defended.
“We’ve been playing pretty good football,” Petrino said. “I like the way we’re playing now. I think we’ve got a good idea of what our defense is and what our offense needs to do. And special teams wise, we keep coming up with plays that help us win.”
How To Watch
MSU is hosting a watch party of the game on the big screen in JQH Arena. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. and fans in attendance will be expected to wear masks and remain socially distant.
No ticket will be required for entry and limited concessions will be available.
When: 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 24
Where: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota
TV Channel: ESPN 3, JQH watch party at 2:30 p.m.
Radio: MSU Radio Network
