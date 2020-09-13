It was over quickly in Bobby Petrino’s debut as the Missouri State head coach.
Missouri State football was on the losing end of a 48-point display by the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Playing a nationally ranked powerhouse like University of Oklahoma is not a normal event for MSU. The game was a guarantee game with $600,000 dollars attached for MSU athletics.
The Sooners’ freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler led the charge in a lopsided affair. Oklahoma put up 608 yards of offense; the Bears managed 135.
It took until five minutes left in the second quarter for the Bears to collect their first first down on a 20 yard pass from freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson to senior receiver Lorenzo Thomas.
With the score being 41-0 Oklahoma at half, much of the second-string group for the Sooners played the second half.
The second half was an improvement over the first. A Jeremy Webb interception in the end zone prevented an OU touchdown in the third quarter, and the game would end with a final score of 48-0.
Johnson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent head injury. Petrino said after the game, he had no update on him but that he had “an upper body injury.”
The team sees the game as a place to improve from.
“It’s a good learning experience,” senior safety Titus Wall said. “We got to see exactly what we’ve got to work on.”
Petrino understood the game could have gone better but was pleased with how his team continued to compete as the game went on.
“I’m proud of our team,” Petrino said. “I thought they did a great job of being dedicated — stuck together really hard through this entire process since we got started in August.”
Missouri State is scheduled to play the next game on its three-game fall schedule on Sept. 26 at Central Arkansas.