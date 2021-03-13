The Missouri State football team defeated the University of South Dakota 27-24 Saturday, March 13. MSU tallied two non-offensive touchdowns, no turnovers and six sacks en route to the victory.
First half
MSU did a good job of getting pressure on freshman quarterback Carson Camp early in the game. Junior defensive ends Kevin Ellis and Isaiah Sayles swarmed early, but freshman cornerback Dwight Jacobs was the one who came up with the early sack.
Sending pressure seemed to be the only way to throw Camp off his rhythm. Camp completed six passes for 83 yards in the first quarter.
Petrino said he was worried about the up-tempo offense and passing attack from USD, but it was the rushing attack that gave MSU troubles early.
USD Senior running back Kai Henry netted 37 yards and scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. MSU answered the score with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by sophomore cornerback Montrae Braswell. On the following Coyote drive, redshirt freshman running back Travis Theis took a handoff 31 yards for another USD score, giving the Coyotes a 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
After Theis’ touchdown, MSU did something they haven’t done much of this season: put together a mistake-free scoring drive. The Bears put together a 14 play 80-yard drive that ended in a 21-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Jose Pizano, cutting the USD lead to 4.
A few moments later, Braswell found himself in the endzone yet again. Braswell intercepted Camp on third-and-nine, broke a handful of tackles and scored, giving MSU a 17-14 lead.
“(Montrae Braswell) did a great job on the kickoff return,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a post-game radio interview. “Then, he followed it up with a pick-six.”
USD answered Braswell’s second touchdown with another scoring drive. The 11 play 83-yard drive ended in a field goal by senior kicker Mason Lorber, tying the game at 17.
The MSU defense held strong on the final drive of the half. USD drove down to the MSU five-yard line but had to settle for a field goal, which Lorber missed. The MSU defense allowed only six points on two red-zone possessions by USD.
Second half
The first score of the second half didn’t come until the halfway mark of the third quarter.
USD used its up-tempo offense to keep MSU’s defense on its heels. Camp connected on a 34-yard pass to open the drive and a 36-yard touchdown pass to close the drive, giving USD a 24-17 lead.
The Bears looked to answer again, and they did. MSU put together another mistake-free scoring drive to tie the game at 24 in the third quarter.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson found senior running back Tobias Little for a gain of 13 on fourth-and-two.
“I just felt like it was a situation where we had to go get a first down,” Petrino said. “It was only two and a half yards and we felt good about it. We did a nice job of executing it and getting the first-and-10.”
Johnson followed that up with a dart to junior receiver Damoriea Vick for 24 yards. Redshirt sophomore running back Jeremiah Wilson capped off the 11 play 75 tard drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown.
MSU’s special teams continued to make plays throughout the game. Senior defensive lineman Eric Johnson blocked a USD field goal attempt that would’ve given the Coyotes the lead.
The Bears used the generous field position from the blocked kick to add points of their own. Pizano made good on his second field goal of the game, giving MSU a 27-24 lead with less than eight minutes to play.
MSU held on to the lead and won the game 27-24, bringing the fall season record to 2-1.
Defensive pressure on the quarterback, a balanced offensive attack and stellar special teams play helped lead MSU to its second win of the season.
The Bears travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa next week to take on the University of Northern Iowa on Saturday, March 20.
