The Missouri State football team’s historic season ended in a 44-10 loss in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday, April 24.
“You hate to end in this way after such a good season,” MSU head coach Bobby Petrino said in the post-game press conference.
First Half
Big plays killed the MSU defense in the early stages of the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Tommy Schuster threw touchdown passes for 50 and 48 yards in the first quarter, giving ND a 14-0 lead.
Offensively, MSU struggled to pick up ND’s constant and creative blitzing.
“Our offensive front got beaten up a little bit by their defensive front,” Petrino said. “Not a good game for us at all.”
After Schuster’s second touchdown, the Bears answered with some big plays of their own.
Senior quarterback Matt Struck connected with senior receiver Lorenzo Thomas for 13 yards and junior receiver Damoriea Vick for 23 yards. The drive stalled in the red zone and sophomore kicker Jose Pizano nailed a 28-yard kick, making the score 14-3.
ND wasted no time answering MSU’s first score of the game.
Schuster continued his great game with completions of 12 and 19 on the drive. MSU’s defense held strong in the red zone and senior kicker Adam Stage made good on a 31-yard kick, giving ND a 17-3 lead.
MSU continued to struggle with the ND pressure on the next drive.
The Bears found themselves in a fourth-and-one in their own territory and decided to go for it.
There was a miscommunication between Struck and freshman running back Celdon Manning resulting in a tackle for loss for ND and a turnover on downs.
“Offensively, we didn’t execute at all,” Petrino said. “All the things that we wanted to improve on throughout the year took a step backward.”
ND made quick work of its next drive and added to the lead. Redshirt sophomore Otis Weah’s six-yard rushing score gave ND a 24-3 lead in the second quarter.
Second Half
MSU could not catch a break to start the second half.
After forcing a three-and-out on ND’s first drive of the half, senior cornerback Jeremy Webb fumbled on the punt return, giving the Fighting Hawks the ball in MSU territory.
Shortly after, sophomore cornerback Montrae Braswell forced a fumble on fourth down, but the ball rolled inside the MSU 1-yard line.
MSU punted on fourth down, but the punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown, giving ND a 31-3 lead in the third quarter.
“In the third quarter, our special teams hurt us,” Petrino said. “That’s something that, all year long, has been a strength for us.”
On his second drive of the game, Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson had the MSU offense pushing into ND territory.
Johnson left the game for one play because he lost his helmet, thrusting Struck back into action. Struck fired a pass over the middle and was intercepted by redshirt senior safety Hayden Galvin who took the interception 90 yards for a touchdown, giving ND a 37-3 lead in the third quarter.
The teams traded possessions before MSU scored again. Johnson scrambled for an 8-yard score, making the score 37-10 in ND’s favor.
The Fighting Hawks played backups down the stretch and found the endzone again.
Freshman running back Creighton Mitchell went untouched up the middle, making the score 44-10.
ND would force another turnover on downs and kneel out the clock, walking away with a 44-10 victory.
With the loss MSU’s season comes to an end with a record of 5-5, and 5-1 in the MVFC.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.