The Missouri State football team moved to an 0-2 start for the season after a 58-6 loss to Tulane.
The Green Wave scored two touchdowns, a pick six and a field goal to put go up 24-0 in the second quarter before the Bears responded.
Senior quarterback Peyton Huslig threw an 11-yard reception to redshirt freshman running back D.J. Frost in the second to get MSU on the board. Sophomore kicker Parker Lacina’s extra point attempt was blocked, and the Bears went without a score for the remainder of the game.
Huslig’s night ended early after he threw three interceptions. Sophomore Dalton Hill took his place late in the third quarter.
Huslig ended the night with 128 passing yards and the lone touchdown to Frost. Hill had three incompletions before time ran out on the clock.
Senior linebacker McNeece Egbim led the Bears’ defense with eight tackles, and senior safety Austin Henderson followed with six.
Missouri State will face Kennesaw State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Plaster Stadium.