The back half of the Missouri State football team’s schedule has better competition than the first half. Two of the team’s last four opponents were in the FCS playoffs in 2019, and most of the teams are returning a good amount of talent. Here’s a breakdown of what each of those teams will look like going into the spring season.
Northern Iowa, March 20 (Road)
UNI was an FCS playoff quarterfinalist in the 2019 season. The Panthers return a lot of talent on both sides of the ball. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Will McElvain is returning to the team after posting 2,778 passing yards and 20 touchdowns last season. The team will also return its best wide receiver, redshirt junior Isaiah Weston. Weston is the only returning Missouri Valley Conference receiver with over 1,000 yards receiving last season. He also led the MVFC in yards per catch at 24.5 and receiving touchdowns with 10.
Defensively, the team is returning a key piece in the secondary. Sophomore cornerback Omar Brown led the team in interceptions as a true freshman in 2019. The young playmaker will be back for the spring season. However, the team will be without its best offensive lineman from last season, Spencer Brown, a playmaker in the secondary, Xavior Williams, and the best pass rusher in the MVC, Elerson Smith. Stanford transfer Dylan Boles will be in line to try and replicate Smith’s stellar 2019 season.
Southern Illinois, March 27 (Home)
The Salukis were one of three MVC teams to play a game during the fall. In their sole game of the fall season, SIU beat Southeast Missouri State University 20-17. The Salukis’ potent running offense that produced two 1,000 yard rushers in 2019 is back on track for the spring season. The sophomore duo of Javon Williams Jr. and Romeir Elliot rushed for a combined 212 yards against SEMO. Williams Jr. is coming off a 2019 season where he totaled 1,038 yards rushing and an MVFC leading 19 all-purpose touchdowns. Elliot had an efficient 2019 season where he tallied 476 yards rushing and averaged 5.9 yards per carry. SIU will be without two prolific playmakers in the secondary in the spring season. The team will be without its interception leader and a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, Jerem Chinn, and a pair of lockdown corners in Madre Harper and Tre Strong. Despite these losses, the team has a lot of good, veteran defensive lineman and linebackers returning, as well as their leading tackler senior safety Qua Brown.
North Dakota, April 3 (Road)
UND was an FCS playoff team with a record of 7-5 in the 2019 season. Its roster is filled with experienced, veteran players who played a key part in their success last season. However, they will be without a large amount of that talent in the spring season. The Fighting Hawks will be without their leading passer, top two receivers, leading rusher, leading tackler, sack leader and interception leader for the spring season. This is a young and untested team at the skill positions. They have good contributors on the defensive side of the ball returning. Senior linebacker Jaxson Turner and junior linebacker Noah Larson will fill holes left by Jade Lawrence and Donnell Rodgers, the team’s interception and tackle leaders from 2019. Senior safety Jordan Canady and redshirt sophomore C.J. Siegel will also return and be key pieces in the UND secondary.
Youngstown State, April 10 (Home)
The Penguins were also an FCS playoff team in the 2019 season with a 6-6 record. YSU had a run-heavy offense in 2019 where the Penguins ran the ball 200 more times than they passed it. The team runs a lot of read-option plays, getting the quarterback heavily involved in the running game. The team has a deep veteran backfield that saw a lot of action in 2019. Junior Braxton Chapman is set to lead the rushing attack this year after gaining 404 yards on 84 attempts in 2019. Seniors Christian Turner and London Pearson will join him in the backfield.
The team lost a lot of their veteran talent from the 2019 season, but they made up for the losses with a good group of transfers. YSU landed four Power Five transfers and two Group of Five transfers. University of Cincinnati transfer linebacker Dorian Holloway should help fill the void left by Kyle Hegedus, the team’s leading tackler in 2019. Senior transfer defensive backs Quincy Lenton and Allen Stritzinger are additions to the secondary that could play well with senior cornerback and interception leader in 2019, Zaire Jones.
Follow TJ Scott on Twitter, @iamtjs_
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.