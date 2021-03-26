The Missouri State football team has undergone a slight revolution since hiring Bobby Petrino as its head coach in January 2020.
At first, things didn’t look like they had changed since the David Steckel era as Petrino opened his MSU tenure with a 49-0 loss to the University of Oklahoma. From then on, the team has played with more passion, fire, fight and determination to win than any other team I’ve seen in my time at MSU.
Whatever Petrino brought with him to MSU is working. The Bears are currently 3-1 in the spring season with two road wins against ranked opponents. This is the best start to a season MSU has had since 2016. Something is different about this team.
When Petrino took the head coaching job, the program was in a desolate place. A lot of talented senior leaders from the previous regime were graduating or transferring to different schools. It looked as if Petrino was going to have to overhaul the entire program.
Instead, he handled business his way and has the Bears in Missouri Valley Football Conference title contention.
Petrino has taken a business-like approach to re-tooling the program. He didn’t sit on his hands and wait for “his guys” to come in; he built on what he had and started recruiting from the jump.
“We wanted to get guys we were familiar with,” Petrino said. “Guys we had recruited in the past. Guys that maybe played for some of our coaches, or had a relationship.”
No good businessman hires people he doesn’t know. You want to be surrounded by familiar people with good resumes, and that was exactly what Petrino did.
Petrino wanted to have players that had strong connections to his staff, the team and the culture. This mindset led him to go out and get some impactful players on both sides of the ball.
Sophomore cornerback Montrae Braswell has burst onto the scene in the spring season with three interceptions, a pick-six and a kick return touchdown through four games. Braswell previously had MSU defensive coordinator Ryan Beard as a coach at Central Michigan University.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson and senior running back Tobias Little were both former Petrino recruits in his time at Louisville. When Petrino came to Springfield, they followed. Little has emerged as the lead back in the spring season and Johnson has been a great playmaker at the quarterback position during the spring season.
A good businessman jumps at any opportunity to make a bigger buck. Stock traders aren’t afraid to sell a stock to get a chance at a new one that will skyrocket in value. Restaurant owners always add new items to the menu to entice customers and increase their revenue.
Some players flashed starter potential for the Bears in the shortened fall season. Freshman Mikey Miles played linebacker and safety for MSU and was a key part of its defensive success.
Freshman cornerback Kaunor Ashley played well in both games against the University of Central Arkansas.
But why not upgrade if you can?
Braswell has emerged as a great corner pairing with senior Jeremy Webb, bumping Ashley from that starting spot.
Senior safety Kyriq McDonald signed to MSU in December, and his play in the secondary has been unrivaled. McDonald leads the team in tackles during the spring season with 28, bumping Mikey Miles from that starting spot.
Lastly, a good businessman fixes the issues that need to be fixed. A contractor will fire a crane operator that consistently drops rocks in the wrong spot.
The MSU offensive line allowed 20 sacks through three games in the fall. To fix that, Petrino revamped the middle of the offensive line. Sophomore offensive lineman Ryan Suliafu signed to MSU in December and earned the start at center. Junior offensive lineman Paul Sogialofa was also a Petrino recruit and, alongside Suliafu, has helped bolster the offensive line.
“We just wanted to get the best guys we possibly could get here,” Petrino said. “Some of them have been graduate transfers and they’ve done a great job.”
Petrino has brought MSU football a culture, mindset and on-field product that hasn’t been seen in a while, and he’s doing it all with a businessman-like approach. He’s brought in players and coaches he knows. He’s gotten better talent at key positions and he’s also resolved issues that need to be resolved. He’s taken care of business.
