The coaching search did not last long.
It was announced Monday evening that Kirk Nelson will be taking over as head coach of the Missouri State women’s soccer team. Nelson has been the team’s associate head coach for the last eight seasons. He is filling the space left by former head coach Rob Brewer, who retired this fall after 26 years leading the team.
Nelson is just the second head coach in the history of the program. He also coaches in the U.S.’s Olympic Development Program.
"I am humbled and honored to be named the next Missouri State University head women's soccer coach," Nelson said in a Missouri State release. "I would like to thank (Director of Athletics) Kyle Moats, (Senior Associate Director of Athletics) Casey Hunt, and coach Rob Brewer for this opportunity. I appreciate their guidance and mentorship over the years. I am excited to continue coaching and supporting these exceptional student-athletes in achieving their goals here and beyond. I look forward to building a competitive program that performs at a high level both on and off the field. Go Bears!"
The final step for Nelson’s hiring will be finalizing his contract, which will happen at the next Board of Governors meeting on Dec. 16.
