She made history in four short years.
Now her name will be among the greatest athletes to ever wear the maroon and white.
Casey Garrison Powell will be inducted into the Missouri State Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 21, etching her name next to all-time greats like Jackie Stiles, Cheryl Burnett and Mellody Howard.
Garrison was a shooting guard for the Lady Bears from 2008-2012 who earned All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team honors all four years of her career. During her time at Missouri State, the Lady Bears went 80-51 overall and saw three Women’s National Invitational Tournament appearances.
She became the first Missouri State player to lead in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks in the same season — that was her freshman year. Garrison was named MVC Freshman of the Year in 2009.
Garrison’s success only skyrocketed from there. She scored her 1,000th point in just her 57th career game, one of the few to earn that feat so quickly. She was named MVC Player of the Year for her sophomore campaign, becoming the first Lady Bear to receive that honor.
Garrison concluded her decorated career on the all-time MSU list second place in points (2,271), career games (130), scoring average (17.5), field goals and free throws and placed in the top 10 in almost every other category.
Rob Evans, the voice behind the Lady Bears play-by-play on KTXR during Garrison’s stint, said she did anything to win a game, whether that meant shooting because she was making shots or finding assists for her teammates because she wasn’t.
“She could do just about everything from time she stepped on the floor as a freshman,” Evans said. “She could score, play great defense, rebound, pass — every category you could find on a stat sheet she could fill. She saw the floor incredibly well.”
Her teammates remember her as a leader, both on and off the court.
“Casey was a great friend — fun, loving, adventurous,” former Lady Bear Morgan Harrington Muench said. “She was always there to talk and always made time for her friends and teammates.”
Harrington, who played alongside Garrison from 2008-2012, said the Bolivar native is more than deserving of the hall of fame honor.
“Casey was a great basketball player, one of the best to come through the MVC, but an even better person,” Harrington said. “She was extremely dedicated and worked hard to get what she earned. She was one of those players that made the game of basketball look easy and everything came so naturally to her.”
Teammates aren’t the only people who remember Garrison’s triumphant stride.
MSU alum and long-time Lady Bear fan John Whittington said Garrison is the most well-rounded basketball player he’s ever seen.
“When you think of a complete basketball player, they’re unselfish and have great dispositions,” Whittington said. “She possessed all abilities with a basketball. She had superior talent.”
The 1990 Outstanding Alumni Award winner said he and his wife have fond memories of watching Garrison play.
“I remember one time, she had injured her right hand,” Whittington said. “She wore some sort of soft cast, I believe. Did she sit out? Nope. She just shot with her left hand, and she made ‘em too.”
Evans had a similar favorite memory of Garrison. He said they traveled to Illinois State for a key road game, and at that time, a win at Redbird Arena was hard to come by.
“I believe she had some ligament issues in her thumb of her shooting hand,” Evans said. “We were down by one point, and you could tell the look on her face said, ‘This is gonna hurt.’ She pulled up from three and made it to help win them the game.”
Whittington also said he’s always put Garrison in the same category as Stiles and Howard in the way that “when someone says their first name only, you know exactly who they’re talking about.”
“She wasn’t just a tremendous ballplayer,” Whittington said. “She was a sweet person, and as far as I’m concerned, she’s absolutely 100% qualified for the hall of fame. She’s a great young lady.”
Evans said while he understands a certain amount of time must pass between graduation and hall of fame induction, there was never a question of whether or not Casey Garrison’s name would fit.
“What took them so long,” Evans said with a laugh. “When she walked across the stage at graduation, they should’ve handed her a note that said, ‘Come back in a couple of years for your hall of fame induction.”
“There have been a lot of great players to come through the Lady Bears program,” Evans said. “She just might be the best all-around player I’ve seen come through here.”