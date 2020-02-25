The Missouri State Athletics Hall of Fame has six inductees for their 2020 class, including former track and cross country standout Blake Boldon. Boldon competed in the maroon and white from 1999-2003, where he was a five-time Missouri Valley Conference champion.
Boldon’s list of accomplishments doesn’t stop there, though. He also finished his career with four United States Track and Field top-10 national finishes. Boldon set MSU school records in the indoor and outdoor mile and the outdoor 1,500-meter run. Although the list of accomplishments is thorough, Boldon was a bit hesitant when he heard about his induction.
“When I got the message that Rick (Kindhart) from MSU was trying to get in touch with me I had to call a few of my friends and teammates before I returned Rick’s call because I was suspicious that it might have been one of my buddies playing a prank on me,” Boldon said.
Although his colleagues didn’t prank Boldon, they showed their support for his induction.
“One of my buddies said that there were around 60 (people) and I think it was probably about right,” Boldon said. “Friends from Colorado, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis, even my high school track coach — it was a really special weekend.”
Boldon hails from Osceola, Iowa, where he attended Clarke High School and won a state title. He is one of only four Iowans to run a sub-4-minute mile. Iowa means quite a bit to Boldon and it meant a bit more when he could compete in front of a hometown crowd.
“Getting the chance to not only return to Iowa, where I’m from, but being able to win that race in front of that crowd and do the victory lap is something that I’ll always remember,” Boldon said.
Current Missouri State track head coach Jordan Fife witnessed Boldon’s ability in college.
“Blake and I overlapped one year of college; I competed at Indiana State while he was here at the time with Southwest (Missouri State), so we were in the same conference,” Fife said.
Being conference opponents, Fife competed often with Boldon, and Fife recognized Boldon’s talent.
“My freshman year, I was a mere walk-on learning the ropes, and he was the big dog in the conference so to speak,” Fife said. “He was the one winning conference titles and the person that everyone looked up to. He was the big dog in the conference so to speak.”
Fife also claimed that even at his best, he was still looking up to Boldon.
“There was one meet at Iowa State where I set our school record, but he still won the race,” Fife said. “Even when I started to really, really improve, he was getting the better of me even after college.”
Boldon is one of just six athletes included in the 45th class of inductees for MSU’s hall of fame, but he isn’t forgetting who helped him get there.
“I was lucky to get the chance to compete at the Division I level, and Missouri State provided me the opportunity to develop into the athlete I became,” Boldon said in a press release from Drake University. “It is truly a tribute to the efforts of my coaches and teammates at Missouri State.”
After all the induction ceremonies and honors, it still hadn’t set in for Boldon.
“It was just a really terrific day, and it hasn’t really sunk in yet to use the words hall of famer,” Boldon said.
Boldon is now the senior associate athletics director and acting director of cross-country and track and field at Drake University, holding the job since 2016.