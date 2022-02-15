Wrapping up their two-game home stand, Missouri State hosted Indiana State Tuesday evening, winning 79-70.
The Bears won the opening tip and pushed the pace. Following a miss from junior guard/forward Donovan Clay and a foul on a three-point attempt, free throws put Indiana State on the board first.
Missouri State had good looks to start the game but couldn’t knock down their shots as the Sycamores got off to a 7-0 run.
A three from senior guard Jaylen Minnett ended a dry spell for both teams. Coming out of a timeout, a floater from junior guard Isiaih Mosley gave him his first points of the night.
After being down three points, another three from Minnett tied the game 12-12 on an assist from Mosley. Back-to-back buckets from Minnett gave the Bears a 21-19 lead. Senior center Gaige Prim was active in the paint fighting for buckets and drawing fouls.
After starting out the game 7-0, neither team was able to maintain a lead higher than four points, as both teams exchanged the lead several times in the first half. With under two minutes left in the half, following a jump ball tie up with Prim involved, head coach Dana Ford was given a technical foul.
With his fourth three of the night, and scoring back-to-back buckets, Minnett got the crowd roaring. Indiana State would not go down without a fight and closed the half with a 33-31 lead. Minnett was the leading scorer for Missouri State with 14 points on 5-8 shooting and 4-5 from deep. Behind Minnett was Prim who put up nine points to go along with five rebounds. The Bears shot 44% from three while holding Indiana State to 21%.
Coming out of halftime, Indiana State extended its lead but a three from Mosley tied the game 38-38. Indiana State was able to push its lead to seven following multiple missed shots and turnovers from Missouri State.
A three-point play from freshman guard Isaac Haney got the crowd back engaged following a dry spell from the Bears that saw the Sycamores’ lead increase. The play from Haney sparked Missouri State's offense and Minnett knocked down his fifth three of the game with 10 minutes remaining.
It was a back-and-forth game until a three from Haney tied the game and multiple free throws from Prim gave the Bears the lead. Indiana State had a hard time trying to stop Prim in the paint as he shot 21 of Missouri State's 22 free throws. With a soft touch around the rim, Prim was nearly unstoppable.
Minnett hit his sixth three of the game and gave the Bears a nine-point lead as Missouri State pulled away late with the win, defeating Indiana State 79-70. Prim had a game high of 32 points with 18 coming from free throws, and seven rebounds. Minnett put up 22 points off the bench shooting 60% from three. Missouri State's usual-leading scorer Mosley had a quiet night with seven points but six rebounds.
“I know I say it all the time, but I'm proud of our players,” head coach Dana Ford said. “I thought they did a great job especially in the second half when we went on that run to kind of get a little separation. I'm just proud of them. Happy for them and looking forward to the next game.”
The Bears will travel to Cedar Falls, Iowa as they match up against Northern Iowa on Sunday Feb. 20 and will return to JQH arena in their final home game of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
